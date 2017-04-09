© Ford Williams/U.S. Navy/Getty Images

1. New wars will always strengthen Trump: as they do for every leader.

It is too true, however disgraceful it may be to human nature, that nations in general will make war whenever they have a prospect of getting anything by it; nay, absolute monarchs will often make war when their nations are to get nothing by it, but for the purposes and objects merely personal, such as thirst for military glory, revenge for personal affronts, ambition, or private compacts to aggrandize or support their particular families or partisans. These and a variety of other motives, which affect only the mind of the sovereign, often lead him to engage in wars not sanctified by justice or the voice and interests of his people.

2. Democrats' jingoistic rhetoric has left them no ability - or desire - to oppose Trump's wars.

3. In wartime, US television instantly converts into state media.

4. Trump's bombing is illegal, but presidents are now omnipotent.

5. How can those who view Trump as an Inept Fascist now trust him to wage war?

6. Like all good conspiracy theories, no evidence can kill the Kremlin-controls-Trump tale.

7. The fraud of humanitarianism works every time for (and on) American elites.

8. Support for Trump's Bombing Shows Two Toxic U.S. Conceits: "Do Something" and "Look Strong"

9. Obama's refusal to bomb Assad hovers over everything.

10. None of this disproves, obviously, that Hillary Clinton was also a dangerous hawk.