© Kacper Pempel / Reuters

US Customs and Border Protection is no longer suing Twitter over the identity of who's behind an "alt-government" account critical of the Trump administration's immigration policies. But at least one US senator is concerned this may not be the end.The account appears to be handled by a "rogue" agent of the US Citizenship and Immigration Services, and is among many other similar alt-government accounts that sprang up following a crackdown on official social media accounts by the Trump administration soon after January 20."We want to thank @twitter and @aclu for standing up for the right of free anonymous speech," tweeted @ALT_uscis on Friday. "Thank you resistance for standing up for us."Other alt-government accounts showed their support, including a Facebook page for Alt National Park Service.