© Iliya Pitalev/Sputnik



"At that moment 445 passengers and a train crew were on board a long-distance train, and the driver, his assistant and two ticket inspectors were on the inter-urban train,"

© Iliya Pitalev/Sputnik

"very strong,"

"We were standing in the vestibule and felt a sharp blow. Very strong. Several people have been bruised, but without major injures,"

"According to preliminary information, a commuter train heading from Vyazma to Moscow collided with a long-distance Moscow to Brest train after the driver used the emergency brakes, due to a person on the tracks,"

"We are about to crash, out train is crashing,"