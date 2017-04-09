Society's Child
UPDATE: 2 Commuter trains collide in Moscow injuring several people
RT
Sun, 09 Apr 2017 00:21 UTC
Four carriages were derailed, with one turning upside down and visibly wrecked, as shown on footage filmed by eyewitnesses.
"At that moment 445 passengers and a train crew were on board a long-distance train, and the driver, his assistant and two ticket inspectors were on the inter-urban train," said the Investigative Committee's spokesperson, Tatiana Morozova, as cited by RIA Novosti. She added that among those who were hospitalized are the crew of the long-distance train and both ticket inspectors.
Foreign citizens are among the victims of the crash, according to the preliminary data obtained by the Emergencies Ministry, its head, Dmitry Puchkov, told journalists, adding that the disrupted railway's services are expected to be brought into operation by Sunday morning.
The Moscow Healthcare Department earlier told RIA Novosti that 12 people, including a child, have been admitted to hospitals after the crash. One of the victims was in serious condition.
Fire and rescue brigades were called to the scene and evacuated all the passengers. Some 170 rescuers have been working at the site of the incident, aided with 70 pieces of equipment, including two emergency response trains.
One of the commuter train carriages was torn in two as result of the collision, RIA Novosti reports, citing its own correspondent at the scene.
The bang was "very strong," an eyewitness of the crash told Moscow 24 TV channel.
"We were standing in the vestibule and felt a sharp blow. Very strong. Several people have been bruised, but without major injures," he said.
TASS reported that 23 people suffered injuries in the collision, citing a source in the ministry.
"According to preliminary information, a commuter train heading from Vyazma to Moscow collided with a long-distance Moscow to Brest train after the driver used the emergency brakes, due to a person on the tracks," the source said.
An eyewitness, called Evgeny, commuting from Moscow to Odintsovo in a train scheduled next to the derailed one, described scenes of passengers storming toward taxis as they were told to get off at a station still in the city. Yandex.Taxi raised its tariffs in the process, he told RT.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has been following the situation and has ordered all necessary steps to remedy the situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists in Moscow.
Railway services in the area have been suspended and are expected to be come back into operation no sooner than Sunday morning, a source in the railway industry told TASS, adding that an overhead system has been dismantled on the track used for trains heading from Moscow.
A young woman, Yulia Kolomytseva, filmed the collision from inside the train as it was sliding down the slope due to a suspected brake failure. The train driver warned the passengers of an imminent collision at least four minutes before it took place, the video reveals.
"We are about to crash, out train is crashing," Yulia cries out in the video, which has been published on social network VKontakte, moments before the carriage violently shakes and all the lights go out.
Some people had seemingly jumped off the train before the collision, with the woman saying she regretted her decision not to follow suit.
Comment: UPDATE: New video footage of the aftermath.
Russia's Emergencies Ministry has released close-up footage of the rescue operation in the wrecked train carriages following the Saturday night accident in Moscow, in which a commuter train rammed into one leaving the city. Some 50 people have sought medical help.
