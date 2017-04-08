© Mikhail Voskresenskiy / Sputnik
The wreckage of destroyed planes on Shayrat air base in Syria.
Washington has presented "no evidence whatsoever" yet that the Shayrat airfield in Syria's Homs Province targeted by the US after an alleged chemical attack in Idlib had any such weapons, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Twenty-four hours have passed since the US Navy warships launched a massive missile strike at the Shayrat airfield, and neither the Pentagon nor the State Department have provided any evidence of presence of chemical weapons at this airbase," the ministry spokesman, Major-General Igor Konashenkov, said in a statement on Saturday.

Dozens of representatives of the media, local authorities, fire departments, police, and the Syrian military have visited the airfield since then, with no alleged "storage units" or any chemical shells having been found, he said.

"The only way to receive and present to the whole international community any objective evidence on the alleged presence of poisonous substances at Shayrat is to send a mission of professional experts there," the defense ministry statement said.

Early Friday morning, the US launched 59 Tomahawk missiles at the airfield, ordered by US President Donald Trump in response to the alleged chemical attack in Syria's Idlib Province. Dozens of civilians including children died from suspected gas poisoning in the rebel-occupied territory earlier this month, with Washington blaming the Syrian government for the incident.

Calling its attack on the airbase a "targeted military strike," Trump claimed the airfield in Homs was where the alleged chemical gas attack originated.