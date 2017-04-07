Video has emerged of the moment a truck sped down Drottninggatan street in Stockholm before plowing into a group of people, killing four and injuring 15 others.The short clip was caught on the CCTV of a store along the street and uploaded to the social media accounts of Swedish newspaper Expressen.People can be seen calmly walking down the street before panic sets in and people start running down the street and into stores. Moments later, the truck speeds past the store window. The truck continued down Drottninggatan street, hitting a number of people before crashing into an Ahlens department store.A man has been arrested after claiming responsibility for the attack.