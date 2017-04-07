Wednesday's missile has been identified as a liquid fuel, extended-range Scud and was launched shortly after dawn from near the city of Sinpo, on the east coast of the Korean Peninsula. US Pacific Command estimates that the weapon flew for a maximum of nine minutes and travelled less than 40 miles before spinning out of control into the Sea of Japan.
North Korea's missile programme has a high rate of failure with another medium-range weapon failing during flight earlier in March. In early 2016, a Musudan missile fired to mark the anniversary of the birth of Kim Il-sung, the founder of the nation, blew up immediately after launch and damaged its mobile tractor-erector-launcher unit. In November 2015, the North's attempt to launch a ballistic missile from a submarine ended in failure, with the weapon breaking up underwater and failing to breach the surface.
And while these failures - and others - may have been the result of poor engineering on the part of the North Koreans, they may also have been deliberately brought down by the US, experts have told The Telegraph.
In 2014, then-President Barack Obama authorised additional research into "left-of-launch" efforts to neutralise North Korean missiles, as opposed to the more traditional deployment of anti-missile systems to destroy inbound weapons.
"Left-of-launch" strategies involve electromagnetic propagation or cyber attacks against missiles immediately after launch, including through infected electronics aboard the weapon that confuse its command and control or targeting systems.North Korea relies on sophisticated electronics for the internal controls of its weapons - all of which have to be imported, in violation of international sanctions.
Part of the beauty of a "left-of-launch" attack, said Lance Gatling, a defence analyst and president of Tokyo-based Nexial Research Inc, is that the North Koreans cannot be sure that any imported electronics have not been deliberately permitted to evade sanctions because they are infected with malware. Similarly, when a launch fails they are also unable to determine what brought the missile down.
"There are many things that can go wrong with a missile launch, but it would be impossible to tell from outside if something had affected the internal guidance or control systems", Mr Gatling told The Telegraph.
Mr Gatling referred to reports in the press of "left-of-launch" attacks targeting the North: "It has been openly mentioned that there is a possibility that the North's supply chain for components has been deliberately infected, and they might never know."
"It is quite possible that parts that they are importing are intentionally faulty because, through history, there have been similar attempts to sabotage an enemy's capabilities," he said, citing Allied efforts during the Second World War to infiltrate agents into Nazi Germany's programme to develop V2 rockets.
Key moments North Korea's nuclear history:
1950s Nuclear programme begins
The Soviet Union assists North Korea to start its nuclear programme.
1969 Reports of nuclear weapons development
Chinese intelligence reports indicate that Pyongyang is embarking on an effort to develop nuclear weapons.
1974 Joins Atomic Energy Agency
North Korea joins the International Atomic Energy Agency and permits international monitors to examine its work.
1985 Signs up to NPT
Pyongyang signs up to the nuclear non-proliferation treaty (NPT) after Russia provides it with the technology for four light-water nuclear reactors designed to generate electricity
1986 Yongbyon reactor in operation
The Yongbyon reactor is put into operation. Powered by uranium, it is capable of producing weapons-grade plutonium.
1993 Leaves NPT
Pyongyang leaves the NPT after refusing to reveal details of is nuclear developments to the IAEA
1994 "Agreed Framework" signed
North Korea and the U.S. sign the "Agreed Framework" under which Pyongyang would freeze its graphite moderated nuclear reactor programme in return for fuel and efforts towards normalised political and economic relations, as well as the construction of two light-water nuclear reactors. North Korea also agrees to abide by IAEA obligations.
1998 Claims of secret nuclear sites
The US claims North Korea is developing nuclear weapons at secret sites.
2002 Contravenes agreed nuclear framework
In contravention of the 1994 Agreed Framework, North Korea is discovered to be pursuing uranium enrichment technology and plutonium reprocessing technologies. North Korea tells U.S. diplomats that it has nuclear weapons.
April 2003 Leaves NPT (again)
North Korea again withdraws from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.
February 2005 Declares nuclear weapons
North Korea publicly declares it has nuclear weapons and withdraws from the six-party talks seeking a solution to the nuclear non-proliferation issue.
September 2005 Agrees to scrap nuclear
North Korea agrees to a preliminary accord under the renewed six-party talks that it would scrap all existing nuclear weapons and nuclear production facilities, rejoin the NPT and allow IAEA inspectors to return.
October 2006 First nuclear test, second nuclear test
North Korea detonates a nuclear device with an estimated explosive force of less than one kiloton. China, which had reportedly attempted to convince the regime not to go ahead with the test, was given a 20 minute warning and flashed an emergency alert to Washington. North Korea detonates a second nuclear device and launches a number of short-range surface-to-air missiles. The yield of the test was put at close to 5 kilotons.
February 2013 Third nuclear test
An underground explosion at North Korea's Punngye-ri nuclear test site is detected, with experts estimating the size of the blast at between 6 and 7 kilotons.
April 2015 Evidence that Yongbyon has reactor restarted
Satellite pictures suggest the reactor at Yongbyon, the main nuclear site may have been restarted.
May 2015 North claims to have nuclear weapons capable of hitting US
December 2015 King Jong-un makes "H-bomb" claims
King Jong-un claims that his country is prepared to detonate a hydrogen bomb in the first direct reference by the North to an "H-bomb". At the time, the claim is greeted with widespread scepticism outside the country.
January 2016 "Successful" hydrogen bomb test
North Korea announces that it has conducted a "successful" hydrogen bomb test, which would be the first test of such a device. The announcement comes shortly after an "earthquake" with an epicentre close to Punggye-ri nuclear test site is registered.
September 2016 "Most powerful nuclear test"
North Korea conducted a fifth nuclear test, its most powerful to date, South Korea's military said after monitors detected a 5.3-magnitude "artificial earthquake" near its main nuclear site.
