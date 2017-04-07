© Metropolitan Police via Reuters



A woman who fell into London's River Thames following last month's Westminster attack has died in hospital. Andreea Cristea, 31, was withdrawn from life support on Thursday.Cristea, who was from Romania, is the fifth victim of the attack that was carried out on March 22. She had been on holiday in London with her boyfriend Andrei Burnaz, reported Reuters.Police said she fell into the river when attacker Khalid Masood plowed through pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before fatally stabbing a policeman outside the House of Commons.Cristea's family said in a statement.The family added that the money which was raised for her treatment will now be donated to charity.Cristea is the fifth victim to die from the attack. The others were PC Keith Palmer, 48, US tourist Kurt Cochran, 54, retired window cleaner Leslie Rhodes, 75, and Aysha Frade, 44, an administrator at DLD College LondonA vigil held on March 29 saw up to 500 UK religious leaders join hands on Westminster Bridge to form a human chain to honor the victims of the attack.