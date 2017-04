© Jose Luis Gonzalez / Reuters

President Donald Trump's border wall is unlikely to stretch from one coast to the other, but it needs to be built toHomeland Security Secretary John Kelly told senators."We've seen an absolutely amazing drop" in the number of people attempting to cross the southern border illegally and getting detained by Customs and Border Patrol, Kelly told the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee on Wednesday.That won't last unless the border wall is built, Kelly said. "It is unlikely we'll build a physical barrier from sea to shining sea," he told the senators at one point, but the border patrol has"Physical barriers do work if they're put in the right place."Kelly, a retired Marine Corps general who used to be in charge of the US Southern Command, described the migrants asin places such as Honduras.Kelly personally appealed to political, community and religious leaders across Central America to dissuade their people from migrating north. Men doing so were in danger of gettingwhile women risked gettingat least once, he said.about a recent report ofwhich happened to some 25,000 people last year. Kelly claimed that about 1 million people enter the US every day, so the practice impacts half of 1 percent of travelers, and has turned up"This is not routine, it's done in a very small number of cases," he said. "But if there is a reason to do it, we will in fact do it."Senators Claire McCaskill (D-Missouri) said her "hair's on fire" about the issue, while Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) was incensed thathis couldand has actually proposed a law that would block the practice.Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-North Dakota) asked about the practice ofalso reported recently in the US media. "Only if the situation at that point in time requires it," Kelly answered, citing the example of theand saying the practiceSen. Kamala Harris (D-California), asked if Kelly had issuedthat he could submit to the committee. "I don't need to do that," Kelly replied, noting that his staff has been giventhey have then passed on down the line.Harris also asked about immigration agentsciting reports from some law enforcement agencies about the "chilling" effect it had on victims and witnesses of crime. "I have heard some number of law enforcement say that. But I've always heard the opposite view," Kelly replied.When Harris tried to pin him down on the seven priorities the DHS has previously enumerated to the Senate, Kelly said the agents'Harris then asked Kelly if he'd read the 2016 report about howof all the major departments in the US government. "That was certainlyKelly shot back. What has made the difference since isand that thelike the professionals they are," he added.California is currently considering a bill that would make theHarris served as California's attorney-general before getting elected to the US Senate last November.