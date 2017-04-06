© The Blazing Press

" ... [E]mployers would be permitted to implement health promotion and prevention programs that provide incentives, rewards, rebates, surcharges, penalties, or other inducements related to wellness programs, including rewards of up to 50 percent off of insurance premiums for employees participating in programs designed to encourage healthier lifestyle choices."

Will Employees Be Penalized for Opting Out of Workplace Vaccines?

"Nothing ... shall be construed to prevent an employer that is offering a wellness program to an employee from requiring such employee ... to request a reasonable alternative standard (or waiver of the otherwise applicable standard).

Nothing ... shall be construed to prevent an employer from imposing a reasonable time period ... during which the employee must complete the reasonable alternative standard."

"The concern is this bill if passed into law would be applied to penalize employees who do not get regular vaccines imposed by an employee wellness plan. H.R. 1313 is indeed a threat to anyone employed by a company or large organization that offers a 'wellness' program ...

... and partners with government and Pharma to 'give carrots and apply sticks' to employees who do or do not go along with government endorsed 'standard of care,' which includes receipt of federally recommended vaccines, whether the language in this bill says the word 'vaccine' or not."

A Legal Requirement for Vaccine Mandates at Work?

"Under H.R. 1313, employers will have the legal certainty they need to reward workers for making health lifestyle decisions. H.R. 1313 also reaffirms existing law that allows employers to provide responsible incentives for participation in employee wellness programs."7

Pediatrician Writes of 'Snuffing Out the Anti-Vaccine Movement'

Calls for Increased Vaccine Safety Should Be Encouraged, Not Criticized

Hotez's opinion piece also struck a nerve with many because it seems to suggest that people who call for increased transparency and vaccine safety studies are dangerous.

"Dr. Hotez ... is so worried about the growth in size and influence of the grassroots movement of well-educated people, who are questioning mainstream vaccine science and demanding that their informed consent rights and basic civil liberties be respected that he is actually calling for this movement to be snuffed out.

... But what exactly does he mean by this? Does he mean that anyone who questions the safety and effectiveness of vaccines or refuses a vaccine should be penalized in some way? Is he suggesting prison time? Certainly, he is not suggesting some sort of government sponsored capital punishment?

For the record, let it be known that Dr. Hotez does have conflicts of interest in making such a call. The Texas Children's Hospital Center for Vaccine Development receives a lot of money from government and industry to develop and produce vaccines and so does the Sabin Vaccine Institute.

And while he has written, 'I will never see a penny from our vaccines,' there is a lot of money flowing into and out of the institutions in which he has prominent positions and exerts substantial influence regarding vaccine development and promotion."

Does Mandating Vaccines in Hospitals Make Patients Healthier?

"[L]aboratory-proven influenza or its complications (lower respiratory tract infection, or hospitalization or death due to lower respiratory tract illness) did not identify a benefit of health care worker vaccination on these key outcomes ..."11 It went on to state: "This review does not provide reasonable evidence to support the vaccination of health care workers to prevent influenza in those aged 60 years or older resident in long-term care institutions."

"Offering influenza vaccination to health care workers based in long-term care homes may have little or no effect on the number of residents who develop laboratory-proven influenza compared with those living in care homes where no vaccination is offered," the authors wrote.12

Vaccine Exemptions Increasingly Under Attack

Join the Movement to Oppose H.R. 1313

