Meanwhile, MPs demand that every attack on enemy computer networks beDefense Minister Ursula von der Leyen has officially inaugurated the newly-created, making it the fifth branch of German military after the army, navy, air force and medical service, Die Zeit reported on Wednesday.Speaking at the opening ceremony for the CIR in Bonn, von der Leyen said"If the German military's networks are attacked, then we can defend ourselves.she said, as cited by Reuters. Though the minister refused to elaborate on such retaliatory measures, she added the new cyber command would be scrambled in the event of anBased in Bonn, the capital of the former West Germany, the CIR will go online with just 260 IT specialists, but willin future. The new command is expected to becomeEarlier, Lieutenant General Ludwig Leinhos, the CIR's commander, told Focus magazine Germany has now become the first NATO member "to haveadding that Berlin's partners "are following [the creation of cyber command] with great interest."The Bundeswehr's cyber command will operate around the clock toLeinhos noted. He added that the, saying, "To be able to defend yourself, one has to know which options for attack... exist."Attacks on the Bundeswehr's computer networks occur on a daily basis, Leinhos revealed. "We are in a constant race between the development of attack options and defensive capabilities," he told Focus.However, top parliamentary officialsHans-Peter Bartels, head of the Bundestag's Defense Committee, told Neue Osnabruecker Zeitung "any offensive action undertaken by the Bundeswehr - which is accountable to the parliament as written down in the Basic Law -Bartels said this provisionIn Germany, where bitter memories of the Nazi past are still alive, the public is increasingly wary of offensive operations involving German troops.According to a 2014 poll by Infratest Dimap, 61 percent of Germans saw the military's overseas deployments as a bad thing. In 2015, a YouGov poll said 68 percent of respondents opposed taking part in military interventions, with only 18 percent welcoming it.The US established the Cyber Command - subordinate to US Strategic Command - in 2009; the command is believed to be working in collaboration with NSA, and was headed by the agency's director since its inception.In February this year, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu saidthat would be in charge of what he described asSimilar cyber warfare units are said to exist in China, though Beijing has never admitted having such capabilities.