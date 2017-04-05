© Sputnik/ Andrey Stenin

Part of the Russian army is engaged in purely humanitarian operations and in doing so is trying to promote the end of hostilities with some militants who are between the Syrian army and various rebel groups,

Russian and European MP's, including the President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Pedro Agramunt Font de Mora, have just completed a visit to Syria, where they had the opportunity to take a fresh look at the situation in the country compared to Western media.According to a member of the delegation and European Parliament, Jaromir Kohlicek, "."Kohlicek told Radio Sputnik: "One of the main objectives of the trip was meeting with Bashar al-Assad. Together with deputies from the State Duma of the Russian Federation, we wanted to discuss further proposals for peacefully resolving the conflict. Our second task was visiting Aleppo. I've never seen a city destroyed to such an extent. When we toured the downed power lines and stations, I understood that I've never encountered such a large city with such large problems with water and electricity supplies.We visited a school which, despite considerable devastation, has been working for a month and a half. We were told that there are 36 such schools in Aleppo."The European deputy noted that he managed to get acquainted with what the Russian military is really doing in Syria on the spot:"With great attention I observed as the Russian army performed two tasks which we were told about. The first is air support. Some of our colleagues asked several times whether the Russian army is involved in direct fighting, and they were repeatedly answered that combat operations are carried out by the Syrian army." Kohlicek recounted.The MEP remarked that European media say practically nothing about the aid that Syrians get not only from Russia but also, for example, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Serbia.And it is worth mentioning the horrifying scale of destruction in some parts of Aleppo. Like the visit to the school in the Eastern part of Aleppo, when you see broken buildings around and, in the midst of them in a destroyed school children studying,European media reports only about how severe the humanitarian situation in Aleppo is," Kohlicek said.