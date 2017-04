© Nir Elias / Reuters

Governors in four states that have legalized marijuana in some form have written a letter to two Trump administration officials requesting they consult with states before making any changes to regulatory and enforcement systems for the drug."We understand you and others in the administration have some concerns regarding marijuana," the governors wrote. "We sympathize, as many of us expressed apprehensions before our states adopted current laws."Governors Kate Brown (D-Oregon), John Hickenlooper (D-Colorado), Jay Inslee (D-Washington) and Bill Walker (I-Alaska) signed the letter. Colorado became the first state to legalize pot in January 2014, with Washington beginning sales six months later. Alaska joined the party in February 2015, and Oregon legalized marijuana in July of that year.Since then, four other states ‒ California, Maine, Massachusetts and Nevada ‒ as well as the District of Columbia have all legalized recreational pot use, while another 13 have decriminalized it. A total of 28 states and DC allow for medicinal marijuana."The president understands the pain and suffering that many people go through who are facing especially terminal diseases and the comfort that some of these drugs, including medical marijuana, can bring to them," White House press secretary Sean Spicer said at the time, noting that a 2011 federal appropriations rider allows for states to legalize medicinal marijuana. "There is a big difference between that and recreational marijuana... That's a very, very different subject."The National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA) applauded the letter, saying it was a proactive approach that was in line with the Trump administration's priorities of putting Americans back to work and keeping drug cartels out.The governors called on the new administration to adhere to the 2013 Department of Justice Cole Memorandum, which they described as "indispensable" because it provides "the necessary framework for state regulatory programs centered on public safety and health protections.""Overhauling the Cole Memo is sure to produce unintended and harmful consequences," the governors wrote. "Changes that hurt the regulated market would divert existing marijuana product into the black market and increase dangerous activity in both our states and our neighboring states."They also asked the Trump administration not to change the related Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) guidance, which the governors said would make financial institutions less willing to provide services to marijuana-related businesses."This would force industry participants to be even more cash reliant, posing safety risks both to the public and to state regulators conducting enforcement activity," they wrote. "The Cole Memo and FinCEN guidance strike a reasonable balance between allowing the states to enact reasonable regulations and the federal government's interest in controlling some of the collateral consequences of legalization."