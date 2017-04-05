Society's Child
UPDATE: President of Surrey Creep Catchers arrested following sting
Emily Lazatin
CKNW News
Mon, 03 Apr 2017 14:04 UTC
CKNW News
Mon, 03 Apr 2017 14:04 UTC
Decoy Nicole Hunter says Ryan Laforge was arrested for assault Monday evening after a sting at a Tim Hortons at Surrey Central Mall.
In a video, the vigilante group's president and decoy Hunter, are seen trying to detain a man who allegedly took an offer to sleep with a mother and her six-year-old child.
The video shows Laforge shoving the alleged pedophile against a wall.
"If you try to f*** move, I will f*** end your life. Do you f*** understand," says Laforge.
"You are here to F*** a six-year-old girl. You just asked me if we could buy lube. Guess what, you're going to jail."
Hunter also appears in the video, telling the man cops are on their way.
"You are f*** sick. Do you know how badly I want to push your head into the f*** wall right now?"
Hunter says Laforge was arrested shortly after the Mounties arrived.
"The cops were all leaving and we were leaving and they said just one more thing...we need to talk to Ryan. They said 'Ryan, we're putting you under arrest for assault,' then they took Ryan away."
Hunter claims Laforge approached Surrey RCMP about the sting Sunday, she says the RCMP gave the go ahead and to contact Mounties once a citizen's arrest was made.
Comment: Vancouver's News1130 reports no charges will be filed against Ryan LaForge:
Mounties say no charges have been laid against the founder of Surrey's Creep Catchers after Ryan LaForge was arrested last night in Surrey.
Police say they've had a chance to review some of the video of the incident and will now carry out a thorough investigation. They're also not commenting on the allegations of child luring and assault that Creep Catchers has brought forward.
The group has members that pose as underage people to meet up with potential predators in person where the situation is videotaped.
Surrey RCMP is using this latest incident to, again, say it doesn't support vigilantism. "Vigilantism, no matter how well meaning, does not involve police, and therefore is void of ongoing safety considerations. Vigilantism is a risk to the safety of all those involved including victims, or potential victims, the alleged suspects, and/or the safety of those persons intent on broadcasting the suspected crime," says Corporal Scotty Schumann.
The most recent incident played out in an underground parking lot on King George Boulevard. Images from a video posted online show the man being chased outside by the vigilante group after they "set him up" for sex with a six-year-old and her mother.
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
UPDATE: President of Surrey Creep Catchers arrested following stingThe President of the Surrey Creep Catchers has been arrested by Surrey RCMP according to one of the group's members. Decoy Nicole Hunter says Ryan Laforge was arrested for assault Monday evening...