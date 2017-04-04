According to Reuters, Russian airstrikes targeted "Babeska, a village in Idlib province that has become a haven for several moderate Free Syrian Army (FSA) groups, mainly Jaish al Islam".
So Jaish al Islam is a "moderate FSA" group hanging out in Idlib?
That's nice — aside from the fact that it's 100% not true on all counts:
So: They're not part of the Free Syrian Army and they want to create an "Islamic State under Sharia Law", using Saudi money. Sounds like a "moderate" slam dunk to us.
It gets better, though. Remember how Reuters said the attack was in Idlib province? Again, our friend Wikipedia:
is considered a terrorist organization by Russia, Syria, Iran, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.
But this is how the Associated Press described Ahrar al-Sham, after two of its members were arrested in Germany and changed with terrorism:
Prosecutors said 24-year-old Kamel T.H.J. and 22-year-old Azad R. allegedly fought with the ultra-conservative Ahrar al-Sham against other rebel groups and Syrian government troops in the Aleppo area from at least August 2013 until April 2014, when the younger man was injured.Ultra-conservative. We have now evolved into the realm of "ultra-conservative moderate rebels". Unfortunately, Russia still just calls them "terrorists" — and bombs them.
Earlier this week, Ahrar al-Sham took a few shots at a Russian helicopter — and then awarded themselves medals for their heroic deed.
Russia has now returned the favor.
