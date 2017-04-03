© President of Russia

The following is adapted from a speech delivered on February 15, 2017, at a Hillsdale College National Leadership Seminar in Phoenix, Arizona.He is a hero to populist conservatives around the world and anathema to progressives. I don't want to compare him to our own president, but if you know enough about what a given American thinks of Putin, you can probably tell what he thinks of Donald Trump.Let me stress at the outset that this is not going to be a talk about what to think about Putin, which is something you are all capable of making up your minds on, but rather how to think about him. And on this,although it is often forgotten.Vladimir Vladimirovich is not the president of a feminist NGO. He is not a transgender-rights activist. He is not an ombudsman appointed by the United Nations to make and deliver slide shows about green energy.—a rugged, relatively poor, militarily powerful country that in recent years has been frequently humiliated, robbed, and misled.He has cracked down on peaceful demonstrations. Political opponents have been arrested and jailed throughout his rule. Some have even been murdered—Anna Politkovskaya, the crusading Chechnya correspondent shot in her apartment building in Moscow in 2006; Alexander Litvinenko, the spy poisoned with polonium-210 in London months later; the activist Boris Nemtsov, shot on a bridge in Moscow in early 2015. While the evidence connecting Putin's own circle to the killings is circumstantial, it merits scrutiny.On the world stage, who can vie with him? Only perhaps Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey.When Putin took power in the winter of 1999-2000, his country was defenseless. It was bankrupt. It was beingin collusion with its old imperial rivals, the Americans.In the first decade of this century, he did what Kemal Atatürk had done in Turkey in the 1920s.He disciplined his country's plutocrats. He restored its military strength.His voters credit him with having saved his country.