I think that Michael Flynn is involved in so many ways in the Trump organization. I think that not only did he lie to the vice president

and to everybody else, I think that he's deeply involved in what I call the 'Kremlin Klan', so I'm glad that he did not get immunity.

"I'm a strong black woman. And I cannot be intimidated, undermined — I'm not going to be put down. I'm not going to go anywhere," boasts California Congresswoman Maxine Waters, who apparently is being intimidated by people who know that Crimea is not in Asia But why is Maxine bringing race into the equation?Californian politicians should be judged by the content of their television appearances, and not the color of their skin.And in a televised pep rally on MSNBC yesterday, Waters declared: Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence. But screaming about the Kremlin KKK isn't really "compelling".Watch out, Maxine. Putin will burn a red star on your front lawn.