But why is Maxine bringing race into the equation?
Californian politicians should be judged by the content of their television appearances, and not the color of their skin.
Except Maxine Waters has the intellectual capacity of a can of dolphin-laced tuna (smarter than normal canned tuna), so of course she has to flavor her Russian baloney with Klu Klux Klan imagery:
And in a televised pep rally on MSNBC yesterday, Waters declared:
I think that Michael Flynn is involved in so many ways in the Trump organization. I think that not only did he lie to the vice presidentExtraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence. But screaming about the Kremlin KKK isn't really "compelling".
and to everybody else, I think that he's deeply involved in what I call the 'Kremlin Klan', so I'm glad that he did not get immunity.
Watch out, Maxine. Putin will burn a red star on your front lawn.
