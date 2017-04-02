Maria Zakharova, Russia's Foreign Affairs Spokesperson, has come out in sharp criticism over a BBC article, published by a certain Paul Wood on 30 March 2017. In the article titled "Trump Russia dossier key claim verified" - Wood asserts that a key Russian diplomat, Mikhail Kalugin, has been verified to have been a Russian spy, and not a simple diplomat."If anyone looks like a harmless economist, rather than a tough, arrogant KGB man, it is the bland-faced Kalugin." - writes Wood."In addition, State Department staff who dealt with Russia, did not come across Kalugin, as would have been expected with a simple diplomat." "Nobody had met him ...it's classic. Just classic [of Russian intelligence]."Zakharova responded that it is highly questionable whether "the US State Department ever knows anything at all"; whether it is Toner, Kirby or the ever-entertaining Psaaki back in the Obama administration - the answer to any question is almost always, "no comment can be made at this time."Therefore, if the US State Department really didn't know of Mr. Kalugin, the incompetency of the staff is not all that surprising. Wood continued; "But sources I know and trust have told me the US government identified Kalugin as a spy while he was still at the [Russian] Embassy.""What sources?" - asks Zakharova, in light of the lack of actual professionals able to deal on matters of Russia and the Ukraine inside the State Department. In 2014, the Obama Administration had wrapped up almost every avenue of bilateral relations between Russia and the US.Wherever Wood found his 'reliable sources', they certainly are in short supply at the highest levels of US government.