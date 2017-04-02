© Ruptly

A protest at Place de la République in Paris to pay tribute to a Chinese man killed by police has grown violent, with some protesters starting scuffles with police and throwing projectiles. Police have responded with tear gas.Some of the activists began shouting "police are murderers" and started throwing projectiles at law enforcement officials.Police responded with tear gas, RT France reports.Crowds of people have been seen carrying white roses and banners reading: "For peace, justice! Against violence," and "I love France!" The event began with a minute of silence.Shaoyo Liu's photo has been displayed at the foot of a statue in the center of the square. His family, including wife and daughters, were also spotted in the crowd. They were wearing white as a sign of mourning.