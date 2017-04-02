© Benoit Tessier / Reuters
The first suspect, 14, has been arrested by Chicago police in connection to the rape of a 15-year-old girl by multiple young men, which was streamed live on Facebook in March.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi confirmed the arrest on Twitter:

"Tonight, CPD (Chicago Police Department) arrested the first of several juvenile offenders in the Facebook sexual assault incident."

More arrests are expected to come as the investigation continues, police say. Further details will be provided at a news conference, scheduled for 11:00am local time on Sunday.

The girl, Deahvion Austin, was sexually assaulted by several young men on March 19, while the crime was being viewed by 40 people on Facebook Live. Five to six men were reportedly involved in the assault.

None of the viewers reported the incident to the police, who learned about it from the girl's mother on March 20, showing them screenshots of the assault.

The mother was unaware that anything happened to her daughter until her uncle showed her the video, which he accidentally found on social media.