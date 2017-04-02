© Reuters



As thealongside Middle Eastern allies, America's top commander in the region told Congress "there are vital U.S. interests at stake" in the fight.Army Gen. Joseph Votel told the House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday that the U.S. does not want Yemen to be used aswhich runs past Yemen on the Arabian Peninsula as well as Djibouti and Eritrea on the Horn of Africa.The comments came as U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is asking the White House to, The Washington Post reported this week. The plan under consideration reportedly includes backing a planned Emirati offensive to retake a key Red Sea port.Altogether, it would be a more aggressive tack against Iran for the U.S.beyond counterterrorism operations against the local al-Qaida affiliate. On Wednesday, Votel saidThe four-star general also stressed the threat posed by the al-Qaida affiliate in Yemen. "This is the franchise of al-Qaida that has demonstrated in the past — that has tried to attack our homeland, and some of those people still exist," he said. "That's a key aspect, and our focus is on disrupting it."as fighting between a Saudi-led coalition of regional states and Houthi rebels has cut off food supplies and yielded thousands of civilian casualties. In the public hearing on Wednesday, which preceded a closed-door session, lawmakers did not probe the risks in depth. But Votel did nod at them in his discussion of U.S. interests. "All of that is against the backdrop of the civil war, and we all understand the implications of becoming involved in those types of activities, andVotel said.Rep. Paul Cook, a former Marine colonel and a member of both the the House Armed Services and Foreign Affairs committees, replied: "Obviously everyone wants peace in the area and the fighting to stop, but until that happens, I think"They are so concerned that Iran is using the Houthi rebels as a proxy to destabilize and come after them," the California Republican said. "While I don't think we need boots on the ground, as much as we can do with [intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance] to support our friends and allies is critical."Amid questions from Cook, Votel affirmed theand he said he was concerned when the U.S. does not share systems,potentially driving allies to buy elsewhere. The comments came after the State Department earlier this month reportedly approved aIn September, the Senate voted down a measure to block the $1.15 billion sale of U.S. tanks to Riyadh.In the Bab el-Mandeb strait, theThe destroyer Cole was tasked Feb. 3 with patrolling the region, days after a suicide boat attack by Yemeni Houthi rebels on the Saudi frigate Al Madinah off the port of Al Hudaydah killed two sailors on the warship. Stressing the waterway's importance for international commerce and U.S. freedom of navigationVotel said that it threatened to become "an extraordinarily restricted strait."he said, with "a layered defense" of coastal missiles, radar systems, mines and explosive-laden boats — "threatening ships and our security operations."These capabilities, he said, have migrated from the Strait of Hormuz, an important waterway for the oil trade at the mouth of the Arabian Gulf, whereVotel suggested use a combination of diplomatic and military efforts to resolve the issue. "This is an area where we will need the Department of State to help us," he said. Amid questions from lawmakers about Iran's probing naval maneuvers and"I'm extraordinarily confident in our leaders and in the processes, procedures and capabilities they have to properly defend themselves," Votel said.The presence of these types of boats have seldom, if ever prevented us from doing their missions. [The paramilitary boats are] there to demonstrate their presence, in some cases be provocative."Votel affirmed that Tehran had increased destabilizing acts since the nuclear deal, which intentionally or not, will hand ammunition to critics of the controversial treaty. "I believe they have," Votel said. "I believe that Iran is operating in what I would call a gray zone. It's a competition between states and its just short of open conflict. They do it throughThere are more that 100,000 Iranian-backed Shia militants in Iraq, and that poses "a big concern" about Tehran's influence beyond the fight against the Islamic State group, he said, as the U.S. advises Baghdad on integrating Shia paramilitary forces.