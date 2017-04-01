© Hawaii News Now

A new lawsuit claims that sex abuse at the women's prison in Kailua was more widespread than realized.Hawaii News Now first broke the story in 2015 of how prison guards at the Women's Community Correctional Center in Kailua traded contraband for sexual favors.The women are not named in the suit because nine of the 10 are still locked up at the Kailua facility."It's so disgusting that anybody could prey on somebody with no power. That to me is criminal," said Kat Brady, coordinator for the Community Alliance on Prisons.The suit accuses the female ACO, Chavon Freitas, of having sex with a female inmate in a kitchen, a bathroom and even an janitor's closet. In exchange, Freitas allegedly gave the woman "clothing and hair care products ... and a 14-karat, white-gold wedding band.That inmate says she was given "granola bars and Fiber One bars" in exchange with sex with another guard.The suit says that same male guard allegedly exposed his genitals in the food tray slot of another inmate's cell. And yet another male guard allegedly provided a third female inmate with crystal meth, drug paraphernalia, and even needles for shooting up in exchange for sex. Days later, the woman attempted suicide, the suit said.Hawaii News Now was told that three of the guards -- Freitas, Taofi Magalei and Brent Bauman -- have been removed from the prison but no charges have been filed.The state Department of Public Safety declined comment, saying it has not yet seen the suit.