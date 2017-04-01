London police were forced to separate the groups that gathered near Trafalgar Square, in a tense stand-off heightened by emotion following the March 22 terrorist attack.The marches are being held ten days after the Westminster attack that left four people dead and dozens injured after British-born attacker Khalid Masood rammed pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before slamming his vehicle into the gates of the parliament buildings and killing a police officer.A counter-protest, organized by anti-fascist groups, is also taking place to oppose the demonstration."Both groups are notorious Islamophobes whose concern is not with the victims or their relatives, but only lie in racism," United Against Fascism said in a statement.