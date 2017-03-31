Chinese authorities have imposed a ban on "abnormal" facial hair and veils in public places in the country's predominantly Muslim Xinjiang province in an effort to curb extremism and radicalization in the volatile area bordering Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Afghanistan.Critics claim the armed clashes and terrorist attacks was a response to the crackdown on the Muslim population carried out by Beijing. Chinese authorities however reject accusations of oppression, emphasizing that Uighur people and their rights are under protection." the statement says, according to DW.Certain baby names have also fallen from grace, with authorities banning the "naming of children to exaggerate religious fervor." Parents will also be prohibited to homeschool their children.The Uighur people - the dominant Muslim minority in Xinjiang - mostly practice a moderate form of Sunni Islam. However, in recent years many have begun taking up practices more commonly followed in Saudi Arabia or Pakistan, such as making women wear a full face veil, seen by some as a sign of opposition towards the central government.Some of the separatist Uighur militant group who are striving for an independent East Turkestan in the northwestern China are considered terrorist not only by Beijing. The so-called East Turkestan Islamic Movement, now known as the Turkistan Islamic Party, has been listed as a terrorist group by the UN.Earlier in March, at the annual meeting of China's parliament, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Xinjiang needs a "great wall of iron" that would protect the region.