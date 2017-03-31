© Ruby Cornish‏



Heavy rainfall in the wake of ex Cyclone Debbie has caused major flooding in the states of Queensland and New South Wales.On Tuesday, Cyclone Debbie made landfall along the Whitsunday coast, causing wind damage and flooding in Bowen, Proserpine, Airlie Beach and Mackay.Around 90 people were rescued from houses and cars in and around Mackay. Initial damage assessments suggest that at least 270 properties were severely damaged and left uninhabitable.Cyclone Debbie was later downgraded to a tropical low and the weather system headed south bringing extreme rainfall with it, affecting south eastern areas of Queensland and north eastern New South Wales.Heavy rainfall over the last 24 hours in south east Queensland has caused major flooding, cutting off hundreds of roads and prompting authorities to close schools. Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) said it has received 5,700 calls for assistance.The Logan and Albert rivers have flooded, affecting the areas around Logan, south of Brisbane, and the Scenic Rim region, including Beaudesert and Tabragalba where 20 people were rescued. Evacuation orders have been issued for areas near Beaudesert and Beenleigh as a result of flooding from the Logan River.Evacuation Orders have also been issued by city of Gold Coast authorities for residents in Alberton, Stapylton, Woongoolba, Gilberton and Steiglitz, while levels of the Albert River remain extremely high.As of 18:00 local time, 31 March, there wereincluding the Logan and Albert Rivers, as well as the Bremer, Connors, Isaac, Mackenzie and Fitzroy Rivers.to 31 March (Amberley, Caloundra, Coolangatta, Fernvale, Harrisville, Highvale, Kenilworth, Maroon Dam, Miami, Southport, Woodford, Capalaba, Karalee, Fort Lytton, Manly and Regents Park).In New South Wales (NSW) the Wilsons, Tweed and Richmond rivers all flooded, with the town of Lismore completely inundated and Murwillumbah and Chinderah severely affected.South Murwillumbah, Condong and Tumblegum, 1,140 peopleMurwillumbah: CBD and East: 750 peopleLismore 4,550 people and businessesTweed Heads (South and West): 6,700 peopleTweed Heads: 3,000 peopleKingscliff, Chindera, Fingal Head, Bilambil: 2,100 peopleKyogle: 200 peopleBillinudgel: 500 peopleOcean Shores: 600 peopleNew Brighton: 330 peopleNSW State Emergency Service (NSW SES) says that swiftwater rescue teams have been battling extremely hazardous conditions undertaking over 130 flood rescues in Burringbar, Murwillumbah, Lismore, Tygalgah locations.Police in NSW have reported 2 possible flood-related deaths.The body of a woman was found at a flooded property about 20km south of Murwillumbah. They say that police from Tweed/Byron Local Area Command have been told the woman disappeared in floodwaters overnight from a property at Upper Burringbar.In the Hunter Valley, the body of a woman was found in a car which was swept off a causeway in Gungal. A 74-year-old man escaped from the vehicle but his 64-year-old wife was trapped. Police divers searched the Worondi Riveulet and found the woman's body in the vehicle submerged in 4m of water. Police say inquiries are continuing.NSW government announced that Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements (NDRRA) is providing assistance to the local government areas of Ballina, Byron, Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley and Tweed which will allow access to disaster assistance funding.NSW SES said that "Up toto 3pm Friday over the Wilsons River valley".Byron Bay - 233 mmEvans Head - 287 mmGreen Pigeon - 278 mmMullumbimby - 362 mmWoodburn - 298 mmTweed Heads - 196 mmBallina - 140 mmThe Tweed River has flooded Murwillumbah and Chinderah. BoM said the Tweed at Murwillumbah peaked at an estimated 6.20 metres early on Friday. The Tweed at Chinderah (Barneys Point) peaked near 2.30 metres, althoughThe Richmond River at Coraki is expected to peak around 6.40 metres overnight tonight (31 March) with major flooding.BoM also reported major flooding along the Richmond River at Bungawalbyn, adding that "the Richmond River at Bungawalbyn is likely to peak near 5.50 metres Saturday morning with major flooding."Moderate flooding has been reported along the Richmond River at Kyogle following a major flood peak of 17.33 metres recorded mid-morning local time, 31 March.