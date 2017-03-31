Canungra in Queensland recorded 285 mm of rain in 1 day. In New South Wales Mullumbimby recorded over 300 mm of rain in 24 hours and the Tweed River reached levels not seen for over 40 years.
Authorities have ordered over 20,000 people to evacuate their homes. Police in New South Wales have reported 2 possible flood-related deaths.
Cyclone Debbie
On Tuesday, Cyclone Debbie made landfall along the Whitsunday coast, causing wind damage and flooding in Bowen, Proserpine, Airlie Beach and Mackay.
Mackay has recorded 480 mm of rain in the last 7 days. Sarina has recorded 802 mm of rain during the same period.
Around 90 people were rescued from houses and cars in and around Mackay. Initial damage assessments suggest that at least 270 properties were severely damaged and left uninhabitable.
Cyclone Debbie was later downgraded to a tropical low and the weather system headed south bringing extreme rainfall with it, affecting south eastern areas of Queensland and north eastern New South Wales.
South Queensland floods
Heavy rainfall over the last 24 hours in south east Queensland has caused major flooding, cutting off hundreds of roads and prompting authorities to close schools. Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) said it has received 5,700 calls for assistance.
The Logan and Albert rivers have flooded, affecting the areas around Logan, south of Brisbane, and the Scenic Rim region, including Beaudesert and Tabragalba where 20 people were rescued. Evacuation orders have been issued for areas near Beaudesert and Beenleigh as a result of flooding from the Logan River.
Evacuation Orders have also been issued by city of Gold Coast authorities for residents in Alberton, Stapylton, Woongoolba, Gilberton and Steiglitz, while levels of the Albert River remain extremely high.
Flood warnings
As of 18:00 local time, 31 March, there were 9 rivers or creeks under major flood warnings in Queensland, including the Logan and Albert Rivers, as well as the Bremer, Connors, Isaac, Mackenzie and Fitzroy Rivers.
Rainfall in Queensland
Beaudesert recorded 247 mm of rain in 24 hours to 09:00 local time, 31 March 2017. Canungra recorded 285 mm and Maclean 242 mm of rain during the same period.
At least 16 locations recorded more than 100 mm of rain in 24 hours to 31 March (Amberley, Caloundra, Coolangatta, Fernvale, Harrisville, Highvale, Kenilworth, Maroon Dam, Miami, Southport, Woodford, Capalaba, Karalee, Fort Lytton, Manly and Regents Park).
North New South Wales floods
In New South Wales (NSW) the Wilsons, Tweed and Richmond rivers all flooded, with the town of Lismore completely inundated and Murwillumbah and Chinderah severely affected.
Currently there are around 20,000 people affected by evacuation orders covering over a dozen communities.
South Murwillumbah, Condong and Tumblegum, 1,140 people
Murwillumbah: CBD and East: 750 people
Lismore 4,550 people and businesses
Tweed Heads (South and West): 6,700 people
Tweed Heads: 3,000 people
Kingscliff, Chindera, Fingal Head, Bilambil: 2,100 people
Kyogle: 200 people
Billinudgel: 500 people
Ocean Shores: 600 people
New Brighton: 330 people
NSW State Emergency Service (NSW SES) says that swiftwater rescue teams have been battling extremely hazardous conditions undertaking over 130 flood rescues in Burringbar, Murwillumbah, Lismore, Tygalgah locations.
Flood related deaths
Police in NSW have reported 2 possible flood-related deaths.
The body of a woman was found at a flooded property about 20km south of Murwillumbah. They say that police from Tweed/Byron Local Area Command have been told the woman disappeared in floodwaters overnight from a property at Upper Burringbar.
In the Hunter Valley, the body of a woman was found in a car which was swept off a causeway in Gungal. A 74-year-old man escaped from the vehicle but his 64-year-old wife was trapped. Police divers searched the Worondi Riveulet and found the woman's body in the vehicle submerged in 4m of water. Police say inquiries are continuing.
NSW government announced that Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements (NDRRA) is providing assistance to the local government areas of Ballina, Byron, Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley and Tweed which will allow access to disaster assistance funding.
Rainfall
NSW SES said that "Up to 628 millimetres of rain has been recorded during the past 48 hours to 3pm Friday over the Wilsons River valley".
Byron Bay - 233 mm
Evans Head - 287 mm
Green Pigeon - 278 mm
Mullumbimby - 362 mm
Woodburn - 298 mm
Tweed Heads - 196 mm
Ballina - 140 mm
Rivers
Australia's Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) said earlier today "Major flooding is occurring along the Wilsons River at Lismore where the river peaked near 11.60 metres around midday Friday, the highest flood peak since the 1974 event."
The Tweed River has flooded Murwillumbah and Chinderah. BoM said the Tweed at Murwillumbah peaked at an estimated 6.20 metres early on Friday. The Tweed at Chinderah (Barneys Point) peaked near 2.30 metres, although BoM warned that river levels may raise again.
The Richmond River at Coraki is expected to peak around 6.40 metres overnight tonight (31 March) with major flooding.
BoM also reported major flooding along the Richmond River at Bungawalbyn, adding that "the Richmond River at Bungawalbyn is likely to peak near 5.50 metres Saturday morning with major flooding."
Moderate flooding has been reported along the Richmond River at Kyogle following a major flood peak of 17.33 metres recorded mid-morning local time, 31 March.
