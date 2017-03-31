Social media users are posting videos and pictures of plumes of smoke billowing from a market complex in the capital of the Russian Republic of Dagestan in the North Caucasus. No casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident. The blaze reportedly ravaged through 1,200 square metres of the market site. The cause of the fire remains unknown.A representative of the regional ministry of emergency situations told RIA Novosti one of the containers with merchandise caught fire."The operative on duty received information that in Makhachkala, a container in the market on Irchy Kazak Street has caught fire," the source was cited by the agency as saying. The fire area has reportedly reached 1,200 square meters. No casualties have been reported so far. The market is usually closed to the public every last Friday of the month for sanitary checks.Local media report that at least 65 firefighters have arrived at the scene to bring the fire under control. The cause of the blaze is so far unknown.The market is reportedly one of the largest clothing markets in the city. Earlier this month, it suffered another fire. On March 6, a merchandise container caught fire and burned out completely, partly damaging three more containers.