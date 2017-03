On Thursday, Iowa Governor Terry Branstad (R) signed House File 295 , which prohibits any county or city in the state from exceeding theThe statewide minimum wage is the same as the federal minimum and has remained at $7.25 since 2008.The bill passed the Iowa House on March 9 with a 56-41 vote, and the Senate on March 27 with a 29-21 vote along party lines. After signing it into law, Branstad said using different minimum wage standards "create[d] confusion." He says the bill "provides uniformity through the state on Iowa's minimum wage.""I think that uniformity (in wages) is critically important, especially when you have communities that are in more than one county," Branstad said Thursday, according to the Des Moines Register "We have a lot of folks that are disadvantaged in Lee County, and hopefully this will help them by receiving a few more dollars each pay period," Rick Larkin, chair of the Board of Supervisors, told WQAD "The state coming in and preempting us from doing this, in my opinion, it's not a step in the right direction, and it limits what we can do in the county," Larkin said.Those increased wages were scheduled to go into effect on May 1.according to the Iowa Policy Project , a nonprofit organization that researches Iowa state policy decisions.The IPP released a statement after Branstad signed the bill, calling this a "chapter of corporate dominance at Iowa's State Capitol.""Today, we recognize a triumph of ideology and spin over substantive discussion, collaboration and fact.The IPP found thatIn addition to a statewide minimum wage, the bill prevents any county or city in Iowa from setting any laws on employment leave, hiring practices, employment benefits, scheduling practices, or any other terms of employment not in accordance with state laws.Iowa Lieutenant Governor Kim Reynolds says the bill was intended to create "an environment where businesses can succeed and we can attract more good paying jobs."However, Christine Owens, executive director of the National Employment Law Project, whoOwens said in a press release after the bill was signed.