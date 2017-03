© The Huffington Post



Former Vice President Dick Cheney said Monday that Russia's attempts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election could be considered an"There'sthere was a very serious effort made by Mr. [Vladimir] Putin and his government, his organization, toCheney said Monday during a speech at the Economic Times' Global Business Summit 2017 in New Delhi. "In some quarters, that would be considered an act of war. I think it's a kind of conduct and activity we will see going forward.Cheney said, according to video of the remarks.Some Democratic lawmakers charged last week that Russia's election meddling amounted to an act of war, and others have"I actually think that their engagement was an act of war, an, and I think that's why the American people should be concerned about it," Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.) said at a House Intelligence Committee hearing on Russian election interference last Monday. Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) also said back in December that Russia's actions amounted to an act of war.Cheney on Monday accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of. NATO has recently deployed forces to Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland in the wake of Moscow's aggressive activity in Ukraine."Another aspect ofis the issue that is now very much in the headlines at home, and that has to do with cyber warfare,that he took his capabilities in the cyber area and used it to try to influence our election," Cheney said.While the former vice president emphasized that there ishe said Americans should be mindful of Putin's actions. "I would not underestimate the weight that we Americans assign to the Russian attempts to interfere with our internal political processes," Cheney said.The FBI has been investigating Russia's efforts to influence the election, including looking at any possible coordination between Trump's presidential campaign and Moscow, FBI Director James Comey revealed last week.The intelligence community concluded in January that Russia waged a cyber and disinformation campaign to undermine the U.S. democratic process, damage Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and aid Trump.