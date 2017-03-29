© Ruptly

Angelic faces in divine outfits have welcomed the fans of the Belgian national team in Sochi with fluffy cloud-shaped pillows on Tuesday night ahead of a friendly but tense football match with the Russian team that ended in a 3-3 draw.Wearing feathered wings and halos, young girls dressed as angels greeted the Belgian Red Devils' fans outside of Fisht Stadium in Sochi with small pillows reading "Gentlefan. Russian warm reception."Reciprocating the warm welcome,Some visitors broke into an impromptu chant:Organized by the 'Gentlefan' club, the Sochi event was the latest in the string of special greetings by Russian football enthusiasts welcoming visitors to the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and setting the scene for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.To help the Brits deal with the freezing Russian temperatures on March 9, Rostov fans were cordial enough to hand out blankets before the open-air stadium event.In the friendly match at the recently reconstructed Fisht stadium, it all looked comfortable for Belgium until their two-goal lead at halftime was canceled by Russia in stoppage time.Russia struck first when Viktor Vasin netted as early as the third minute. Kevin Mirallas equalized from the spot after Christian Benteke was brought down in the penalty area. Benteke then gave Belgium the lead with a fantastic header and the Crystal Palace striker grabbed his second of the match on the stroke of half-time, putting the Red Devils in a commanding position.The Belgium team continued to look comfortable out in Russia with a 3-1 lead before Aleksey Miranchuk converted from inside the box with 14 minutes to play. The thrilling game was sealed in stoppage time by Aleksandr Bukharov who come off the bench to grab the fateful equalizer for Russia.