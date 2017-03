© Univision Noticias / YouTube



A Mexican man has been cleared of sexually assaulting an underage girl because he hadn't "satisfied his sexual appetite" and didn't intend "to copulate," a judge in Mexico has ruled.Diego Gabriel Cruz Alonso was accused of raping a 17-year-old girl in the city of Boca del Rio in Veracruz state some 320 kilometers east of Mexico City in 2015.Cruz Alonso "touched the minor and, at the same time, did not intend to reach a vaginal, anal, or oral intercourse," the judge's statement said , as reported by Mexican media.The judge added that "tHe also noted that the "testimony from the minor doesn't provide any indications - that is, an insinuation, obscene word, proximity, situation - that the [defendant's] conduct was deliberate sexual abuse with erotic intentions or meant to satisfy sexual urges.""It is possible to consider that there was no purpose to copulate," the judge concluded.The girl has ten days to challenge the judge's decision, and her attorney has confirmed that they will do so, while also possibly filing a complaint against the judge.Cruz Alonso, now 21, wasin the Mexican state of Veracruz that were accused of sexually assaulting a female classmate from their elite private school during a New Year's party. Two of the other three members of the group, dubbed "Los Porkys" by social media, stand accused of penetrating the victim, who has been identified as Daphne Fernandez Torres.Reacting to the verdict, Daphne's father, Javier Fernández, said that "with this legal protection anybody would be able to touch a young girl without penal consequences," as reported by local media.," he said.In February of 2016, Daphne posted an emotional statement on her Facebook page hoping for a proper investigation of the incident."I'm not hiding. I'm not saying anything but the truth. I have nothing to repent," the girl wrote as reported by the Guardian."I've gone drinking. I've gone to parties. I've worn short skirts like many girls my age... and for that I'm going to be judged? For that I deserved what happened?" she wrote.Later, in April of 2016, her father described the night of the attack for Univision broadcaster."She was leaving the club and then she was taken against her will," Fernandez told Ramos. "She was forced to get in a car with these four individuals. You already know their names..." he said.The Monday ruling has provoked outrage from human rights activists. Estefania Vela Barba of the Center for Teaching and Research in Economics said that "."" she added.The judge's decision was also slammed on social media: "This is a serious violation of justice,""It can't be," "And no one will punish such judges?" said angry comments.