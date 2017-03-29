Puppet Masters
Trump asks why Intelligence Committee isn't probing the Clintons
Tue, 28 Mar 2017 08:59 UTC
called for Nunes to recuse himself, moments ago Trump waded into the news cycle when he asked on Twitter why the House Intelligence Committee is not investigating the Clintons for various ties of their own to Russia. He then slammed the ongoing anti-Russian witch hunt, saying "the Russia story is a hoax."
"Why isn't the House Intelligence Committee looking into the Bill & Hillary deal that allowed big Uranium to go to Russia, Russian speech, money to Bill, the Hillary Russian 'reset,' praise of Russia by Hillary, or Podesta Russian Company. Trump Russia story is a hoax. #MAGA!" Trump wrote in two tweets Monday night.
Trump's rhetorical questions come amid a news cycle which as discussed on various occasions today has focused on the Republican chair of the Intel Committee, Nunes, who is under fire for briefing Trump about classified material he reviewed last week without sharing the information with committee Democrats. On Monday it was revealed that Nunes had secretly visited the White House grounds one day before announcing incidental surveillance of President Trump's transition team. His visit raised questions about whether the White House could have been was the source of the intelligence Nunes reviewed.
Democratic lawmakers have now called on Nunes to recuse himself from the committee's probe into Russia's interference in the United States presidential election. Nunes on Monday evening said the chairman would not step aside from the investigation.
The republican lawmaker has claimed that his findings had no relevance to the Russia probe, even as the committee examines the unmasking and leaking of surveillance information as part of that investigation.
* * *
In a follow up tweet, Trump took another stab at the House Freedom Caucus, who he said snatched "defeat from the jaws of victory" - following Friday's failure to repeal and replace plan for ObamaCare. That followed a Sunday tweet in which he said the conservative House Freedom Caucus, along with the Club for Growth and Heritage Action for America, had "saved" Planned Parenthood and ObamaCare.
Finally, Trump brought it full circle, touching on Friday's failure to repeal Obamacare, saying "the Democrats will make a deal with me on healthcare as soon as ObamaCare folds - not long. Do not worry, we are in very good shape!
In order to replace Obamacare, Trump can get the whole country on his side by proposing universal healthcare - Medicare for all. It won't take much to win over the Republicans, once they understand that the US now spends about twice as much as most other countries for worse healthcare, to pay for the friction, overhead and windfall profits of the insurance industry.
As it stands now most people who support Trump in this witch hunt are going to believe that its a hoax as Trump says. The rest are going to have a hard time selectively believing crooked Hillary and company doesn't talk to Russians and only Republicans in Trumps administration do. And then they need to go even further in their hysteria to think that Russia gives Trump marching orders. Orders to do what? Talk to the Russians? People forget that before Trump (in the Obama administration) the US military was planning on joint military exercises on US soil involving Russian troops in support of "emergencies".
It's surprising that so many are just going along with the Russiaphobic hoax. I don't really blame him for the Obamacare repeal failing. He had to propose this or everyone would have said he wasn't keeping his promise etc.. But what he proposed was clearly a hollow, poorly thought out solution. So I think he knew it would fail, and is planning on letting Obamacare tank, to show everyone how unsustainable it is.
Of course, I could be wrong!
