Chinese Foreign Ministry summons French diplomat after Chinese man's death sparks Paris riot
RT
Tue, 28 Mar 2017 20:16 UTC
Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying announced the French diplomat had been summoned during a daily news briefing, Chinese media and Reuters reported. The name of the envoy has not been revealed.
Hua asked French authorities to investigate the incident thoroughly and ensure the safety of Chinese nationals on French soil.
Later on Tuesday Reuters reported that French police opened an investigation into the incident. It was also confirmed by a source in the Chinese embassy in Paris to Xinhua news agency.
On Monday, the Chinese embassy released a statement calling upon French police to understand the situation and as soon as possible "to identify the truth." The embassy added it is planning to maintain close contact with the French side over the incident.
The Chinese mission sent representatives to the families of the deceased to express condolences.
Shaoyo Liu, a 56-year-old Chinese man, was shot dead on Sunday by a BAC (Anti-Crime Brigade) policeman who arrived at his home over a "family dispute" on Sunday evening.
Police claim an officer shot Liu in self defense, saying he was holding scissors. However, his family says he had only been cutting fish when the officers arrived.
"My little sister heard a knock at the door: she looked through the peephole and saw two men and an armed woman," Isabelle Liu, the victim's daughter told Le Parisien. "My father came to the door with the scissors he was using to take care of the fish he was cooking.... [when] the police broke through the door and shot."
On Monday evening, about 150 people, mainly representatives of the Asian community, took to the streets of the 19 arrondissement of Paris to pay tribute to Shaoyo Liu, who was reportedly a father of five.
"We are peaceful, we want peace and justice," Stéphane, a 26-year-old demonstrator, told Liberation newspaper.
Despite that, several clashes broke out between police officers and demonstrators. Three police officers were slightly injured during clashes, while at least 35 protesters were arrested, police said, as cited by AFP.
A police vehicle was damaged by an incendiary device, as well as three cars belonging to private individuals, AFP added.
Recent Comments
Strange for Saakashvili to come out and say that. I wonder why?
SOTT was always so apolitical. What's with all the liberal bashing?
These pugnacious assholes live in a parallel universe. He also accused Russia of threatening every country in its vicinity, stoking ethnic...
Chucky just keeps getting reelected on the backs on ignorant voters. He has not done much of anything of worth in his entire career.
Food which is high in sugar has been found to be just as addictive as cocaine ... so is cheese
