Society's Child
First British female fighting in Syria against ISIS, says MI5 targeting her family
RT
Mon, 27 Mar 2017 09:20 UTC
Kimberley Taylor, 27, has been fighting alongside the Women's Protection Units (YPJ), an all-female affiliate of the People's Protection Units (YPG), in Syrian Kurdistan. She is part of the 'Rojava revolution', a left-wing Kurdish movement in northern Syria. Taylor, from Liverpool, claims her mother, father, stepfather and sister have been visited by counterterrorism police at their homes in Prescot and Chorley.
Their laptops and phones were confiscated and have still not been returned, a month after they were seized, says Taylor, who also goes by the name Zilan Dilmar. "One month later, [police] still haven't been given anything back. This means that we haven't been able to have contact for all this time and their stress levels about my safety must be sky high," she told the BBC.
"My family are now not only afraid for my safety ... they are now also afraid for their own safety from the British establishment, which they do not see the reasons or aims behind," Taylor, a former University of Liverpool math student, added. "Their actions aren't justified at all. The British establishment are playing political games. This is not about controlling terrorist threats, this is about frightening people who want to change for the world and Britain too."
A government spokesperson said those who travel abroad in order to participate in conflicts could face prosecution when they return to the UK. The Metropolitan Police has warned that anyone who travel to Syria to fight could be arrested and questioned when they return. The Home Office said it could not comment on police operations.
Taylor traveled to the front line in October and is involved in the push towards Raqqa, IS's de facto capital in Syria. As part of the YPJ's combat media team, her primary job is to record the militia's operations, write battle reports and take photos of the action.
Speaking to British media last month, Taylor said: "I'm willing to give my life for this. It's for the whole world, for humanity and all oppressed people, everywhere. It's not just [IS's] killing and raping. It's systematic mental and physical torture on a scale we can't imagine."
While Taylor is the first known woman from the UK to reach Syria to join the fight against IS, numerous men have already done so. In January, it emerged Ryan Lock was killed during a battle in December while volunteering for the YPG.
Comment: Nullify/insulate the public by fear and division while proving invasive security is on the job. Taylor and family are a designated example to keep the home crowd at home and out of the way. Can't have people discovering truth and realities from an inconvenient heroine.
From Daily Mail:
In an interview with Sky News in Syria last month, Miss Taylor said:
'The operation of Raqqa is a chance to tell our ideology, tell the reality of the revolution to the outside world. I see this as maybe the last step towards Daesh [Islamic State] being finished. And for that reason it's really important that we create diplomacy for outside. We take this chance now that everybody is listening to tell our ideology, to tell our revolution.'This on Facebook:
'Life is powerful. Revolutionary women together on frontline. We are unstoppable. Soon I should be [re] joining the Raqqa operation. The capital city where ISIS keeps Yezidi children and forces them into sex slavery . . . together we are women liberating women. This is history in the making . . .'For the Ryan Lock story: Syria: Briton who joined Kurdish YPG killed fighting ISIS
Reader Comments
OK, lets put this in perspective. I know a lady whose husband committed suicide. She was detained for 10 hours, her laptop wasn't released from investigation for over a year, she was held on bail for over a year, her husbands' estate was not released until over a year after his death and this lady is still fighting for an apology today...in Britain. She is a lady whose husband had suffered from MS for 20 years and he had decided that enough was enough, yet she was treated as a criminal. She loved and lost. Am I meant to feel something for this ISIS hating assassin? I flippin' well hope not. I don't. Bla bla bla RT.
First British female fighting in Syria against ISIS, says MI5 targeting her familyThe first British female fighter to join the battle against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) in Syria says UK intelligence agency MI5 is targeting her family, who are now "afraid for their...