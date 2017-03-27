© AFP

The United States could lift restrictions that the previous presidential administration of Barack Obama had imposed on military support for states involved in the ongoing conflict in Yemen, local media reported.The Washington Post reported Sunday, citing officials in the administration.According to the news outlet, the Obama administration initially supported the Saudi-led coalition by selling weapons and providing fuel to its aircraft, however Washington had distanced itself from direct assistance by introducing several restrictions on arms deliveries and support of operations against the Houthi-controlled port of Al Hudaydah, following reports of the coalition's pilots' airstrikes against civilian infrastructure.The media outlet reported that potential assistance to the Gulf States involved in the conflict would be enabled if the Obama-era prohibitions were lifted.The warfare in Yemen between the internationally recognized government of President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthis, who are backed by army troops loyal to the country's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, has been ongoing since 2014. In 2015, the Saudi-led coalition started carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request.