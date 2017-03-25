Society's Child
Father charged with stabbing deaths of newborn and toddler after domestic dispute
WRAL.com
Sat, 25 Mar 2017 15:02 UTC
Authorities discovered the bodies of 2-year-old Serenity Freeman and 4-day-old Genesis Freeman at about 2 a.m. inside a car off the side of the road near the intersection of N.C. Highway 211 and Army Road.
Both children were stabbed multiple times, Peterkin said.
Their presumed father, 30-year-old Tillman Freeman III, was in custody in Hoke County early Saturday charged with two counts of murder.
Tillman Freeman had been charged by Fayetteville police on Friday with two counts each of child abuse and child endangerment after his children were reported missing and he refused to give investigators information on their whereabouts.
Tillman Freeman alleged his wife was seeing another person and that both the children weren't his. After the allegation and a fight between the two, Tillman Freeman took the children, according to Peterkin. Their mother reported them missing.
"He made allegations that she was maybe involved with someone, that the kids wasn't his," Petekin said. "That the kind of verbiage that took place. A lot of rage, a lot of anger, and unfortunately the kids were the ones that paid for it."
Peterkin said Saturday that Freeman was taken into custody on Friday afternoon in Hoke County after authorities got a call about a suspicious person outside a Raeford doctor's office.
When Fayetteville police came to Hoke County to question Freeman about the disappearance of Serenity and Genesis, he only told investigators that they were in Hoke County.
Deputies found Freeman's car and discovered the bodies early Saturday.
Reader Comments
'Americans suffering from diseases of despair'?? Americans ARE the disease of dispair. (+/- a couple ;-) ) ... why still blaming it on externals?!
So, the Russians called the Israeli ambassador on the carpet? So what? Didn't do a bit of good did it? How many attacks on Syria since this event?...
"Any use of Auschwitz for political statements, even using Auschwitz for moral statements, is not how Auschwitz should be remembered," said...
Think about the weight of the following upon the situation: 1. Most were brought up in an unnatural materialistic culture that obsessed over...
I'm affraid Juncker is threatening the people living here in the former Yugoslavia. This was not said for Trump's benefit. As if Trump even knows...
