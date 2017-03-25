Genesis and Serenity Freeman
A toddler and days-old infant who were reported missing Friday following a domestic incident in Fayetteville were found stabbed to death early Saturday in Hoke County, and their father is charged with their deaths, Sheriff Hubert Peterkin said.

Authorities discovered the bodies of 2-year-old Serenity Freeman and 4-day-old Genesis Freeman at about 2 a.m. inside a car off the side of the road near the intersection of N.C. Highway 211 and Army Road.

Both children were stabbed multiple times, Peterkin said.

Their presumed father, 30-year-old Tillman Freeman III, was in custody in Hoke County early Saturday charged with two counts of murder.

Tillman Freeman had been charged by Fayetteville police on Friday with two counts each of child abuse and child endangerment after his children were reported missing and he refused to give investigators information on their whereabouts.

Tillman Freeman alleged his wife was seeing another person and that both the children weren't his. After the allegation and a fight between the two, Tillman Freeman took the children, according to Peterkin. Their mother reported them missing.

"He made allegations that she was maybe involved with someone, that the kids wasn't his," Petekin said. "That the kind of verbiage that took place. A lot of rage, a lot of anger, and unfortunately the kids were the ones that paid for it."

Peterkin said Saturday that Freeman was taken into custody on Friday afternoon in Hoke County after authorities got a call about a suspicious person outside a Raeford doctor's office.

When Fayetteville police came to Hoke County to question Freeman about the disappearance of Serenity and Genesis, he only told investigators that they were in Hoke County.

Deputies found Freeman's car and discovered the bodies early Saturday.