"an animated strobe image, knowing that the complainant was susceptible to seizures and that such animations are capable of causing seizures."

"You deserve a seizure for your posts."

"I hope this sends him into a seizure"

"Spammed this at [victim] let's see if he dies", and "I know he has epilepsy"

In a landmark federal case, a man has been charged in the US with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for sending a malicious tweet which triggered an epileptic fit.John Rayne Rivello, 29, was arrested by the FBI on March 17, following a three-month investigation into a tweet sent to journalist Kurt Eichenwald on December 15, 2016.The FBI and the Dallas Police Department investigated the case with help from local law enforcement in Maryland.The defendant's lawyers released a statement Tuesday highlighting that their client, a marine veteran of the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts, regretted his actions, but blamed post-traumatic stress from his military service for his behavior, according to AP A series of direct messages from the now-suspended @jew-goldenstein Twitter handle used to carry out the attack read,, according to the court affidavit.A black-and-white image of the offending tweet was also released by the Dallas Court.