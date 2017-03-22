Puppet Masters
Well, that's a dumb idea: Nationalist leader wants to rename Russian city after Stalin
RT
Wed, 22 Mar 2017 15:25 UTC
"We will rename Volgograd as Stalingrad because it was the greatest battle. As a memory of the battle," Vladimir Zhirinovsky was quoted as saying by TASS.
A week ago, Zhirinovsky sparked a major scandal in the Russian State Duma by issuing another promise - saying in parliament that he would start executing his opponents should he win next year's presidential polls.
MPs from parliamentary majority party United Russia asked the Parliamentary Commission for Ethics to look into Zhirinovsky's statements, with the LDPR leader responding by ordering all members of his caucus to boycott parliamentary sessions.
He played down his statement a day later, however, saying that the promise was just a figure of speech and that he intended to apply the extreme measures to criminals rather than fellow lawmakers.
Volgograd was known as Stalingrad between the years 1925 and 1961 - in recognition of Stalin's role in defending the city for the Bolsheviks during the Russian Civil War. Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev gave the city the name Volgograd in 1961, however, during his de-Stalinization campaign.
Zhirinovsky is not the first politician to propose the renaming of Volgograd back to Stalingrad. The Communist Party of the Russian Federation have proposed similar initiatives several times, most recently in 2015. Back then, two senior communists prepared an address to the president requesting the renaming of the city, also saying that Stalin's name and a monument should be added to a Moscow square.
The communists noted that the Battle of Stalingrad played a decisive role in the war against Nazi Germany, and that the return of the historical name to the city would be the best way to emphasize the importance of this event.
In 2013 Communists and their allies proposed a referendum on the issue, saying that the renaming could be the best way to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Battle of Stalingrad. However, public opinion polls showed that 60 percent of Russians were against the renaming and Vladimir Putin's press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, said in a press interview that Kremlin officials had never considered renaming Volgograd as Stalingrad and did not plan to put this issue on the agenda in the future.
that was a dark time in russian history. why not just bury it. brush it off and move forward. russia's victory in world war ii should be honored in other ways. russia's defeat of the bolsheviks as well. i say the spirit of the russian people should be honored for the success. the soldiers who fought. the women who helped. the medical staff. not one singular man. nor one singular movement. let's all bury stalin. bury hitler. bury the jesuits. bury the crusades. it was not as it seemed. nor is it now.
I'm OK with it - so long as they name it 'Stalin-Sad'
Volgograd takes name from the river Volga [Link], which flows through the town. From 1589-1925 the town that is now Volgrograd was called Tsaritsyn [Link]. The area around Volgograd has a rich history. Just 85 km east of Volgograd there was from the 14th until the early 16th century, the town of New Sarai which served as a capital for the Gorlden Horde https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sarai_(city). Before even that, from around 750-965 C.E., the area around Volgograd was controlled by the Khazars. [Link]
Edit: In the Volgograd area or near, between around 1500 until the 17th century, the Nogai Horde was powerful: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nogai_Horde The Nogai Horde was pressed away by the Oirats around 1630 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kalmyk_Khanate What is culturally left of this group is found in Kalmykia to the south west of Volgograd https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kalmykia Kalmykia is the only place in the geographical part of Europe which has a Buddhist tradition.
