North Korea may now be a step closer to developing a nuclear weapon as its facilities are extensively producing plutonium and enriching twice as much uranium as several years ago, according to the head of the UN-run nuclear energy agency."This is a highly political issue. A political agreement is essential," Amano said. "We can't be optimistic. The situation is very bad. We don't have the reason to be optimistic."Amano, who played a leading role in brokering the landmark nuclear pact reached between six world powers and Iran in 2015 to downsize Tehran's nuclear potential, cast doubt on chances of engineering a similar deal with North Korea."The situation is very different. Easy comparisons should be avoided," he said.He also voiced skepticism that a diplomatic agreement could be negotiated with Pyongyang in the near future, saying, "It is very difficult to foresee the future outcome.""It has gone into a new phase," Amano said of North Korea's overall nuclear program. "All of the indications point to the fact that North Korea is making progress, as they declared."Amano's interview comes amid heightened tensions in the Korean Peninsula. In March, the US military began assembling a THAAD missile defense system in South Korea to repel possible rocket attacks coming from the North. The controversial deployment has already been condemned by both Russia and China.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov described the THAAD deployment as posing serious security challenges to the Asia-Pacific."We have voiced our assessments, according to which, if one wants to deal with threats posed by DPRK, the creation of such ABM system as well as pumping weapons into the region are far from a proportionate response," Lavrov noted.Earlier, Pentagon spokesman Captain Jeff Davis said the THAAD deployment has already been agreed upon by both nations, maintaining that the system will come online at any rate."Leaders change over time, that's not new," Davis was cited by Reuters, referring to the ongoing political crisis in Seoul triggered by the impeachment of president Park Geun-hye.In September last year, North Korea carried out its latest nuclear test, announcing that it was capable of mounting nuclear warheads on ballistic missiles. The move was condemned in strongest terms not only by the US and Western nations, but also China, Pyongyang's major trading partner and a sole ally.