© Xinhua/Ju Peng



President Xi Jinping met here Sunday with visiting U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, saying thatThere are important development opportunities resulting from China-U.S. relations, said Xi during the meeting in the Great Hall of People in Beijing.through telephone calls and messages, and that they hadin a healthy and steady manner, both sides, Xi expressed, could enhance exchanges at high level and various levels; expand cooperation in bilateral, regional and global fields; and properly address and manage sensitive issues. The two sides should grasp the general direction for the development of China-U.S. relations in an attitude responsible for history and future generations, said Xi.review bilateral ties from long-term and strategic perspectives and expand fields of cooperation for win-win outcomes. The two countries should also enhance coordination on regional hotspot issues, respect each other's core interests and major concerns and encourage friendly exchanges between the two peoples, said Xi.Tillerson said President Trump valued communication with President Xi, and looked forward to meeting Xi and the opportunity for a visit to China.said Tillerson.It is Tillerson's first visit to China since he assumed office last month. State Councilor Yang Jiechi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held separate meetings with Tillerson on Saturday.