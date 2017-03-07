© Reuters



The step comes after North Korea fired four ballistic missiles toward Japan as part of an exercise targeting US bases there. According to US Pacific Command, the first elements of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile system arrived at Osan airbase in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, on Tuesday."Continued provocative actions by North Korea, to include yesterday's launch of multiple missiles, only confirm the prudence of our alliance decision last year to deploy THAAD to South Korea," US Pacific Commander Admiral Harry Harris said in a statement, as cited by Reuters.US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe discussed the launches during a phone call on Tuesday, with Abe stating that the threat posed by North Korea has intensified."Japan and the US confirmed that the latestAbe told reporters after the call, as cited by Reuters.Pyongyang's move came asthe annual joint military exercise of US and South Korean forces currently underway in the region. It has repeatedly been denounced by North Korea as a rehearsal for invasion.Bothagainst the THAAD deployment. China's Foreign Ministry stated on Tuesday that it was "resolutely opposed" to the move, as cited by Reuters. Earlier, China repeatedly noted that the THAAD deployment could undermine its own ballistic missile capabilities.The Russian Foreign Ministry said the current deploymentInterfax reported. According to Victor Ozerov, who chairs Russia's Federal Defense and Security Committee, the deployment could be"This is yet another provocation against Russia[...]Ozerov told reporters on Tuesday.South Korea intends to bring the system online by the end of the year, with a military official saying last month that the deployment could be completed by August. That is despite protests against the system staged by South Koreans last week, as well as a lawsuit filed against the South Korean Defense Ministry regarding the deployment.