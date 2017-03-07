Puppet Masters
Despite Russia and China objections, US deploys THAAD defense system to S. Korea
RT
Tue, 07 Mar 2017 12:21 UTC
"Continued provocative actions by North Korea, to include yesterday's launch of multiple missiles, only confirm the prudence of our alliance decision last year to deploy THAAD to South Korea," US Pacific Commander Admiral Harry Harris said in a statement, as cited by Reuters.
The move comes after North Korean state media said the country's leader, Kim Jong-un, had personally supervised Monday's launch of four missiles that landed in the sea off the northwest coast of Japan, angering both Seoul and Tokyo. US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe discussed the launches during a phone call on Tuesday, with Abe stating that the threat posed by North Korea has intensified.
"Japan and the US confirmed that the latest North Korean missile launches were clearly against UN resolutions and a clear provocation against the regional and international community. [North Korea's] threat has entered a new phase," Abe told reporters after the call, as cited by Reuters.
Pyongyang's move came as apparent retaliation for Foal Eagle, the annual joint military exercise of US and South Korean forces currently underway in the region. It has repeatedly been denounced by North Korea as a rehearsal for invasion.
Both Russia and China have spoken out against the THAAD deployment. China's Foreign Ministry stated on Tuesday that it was "resolutely opposed" to the move, as cited by Reuters. Earlier, China repeatedly noted that the THAAD deployment could undermine its own ballistic missile capabilities.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said the current deployment could reduce the situation in the Korean peninsula to a stalemate, Interfax reported. According to Victor Ozerov, who chairs Russia's Federal Defense and Security Committee, the deployment could be a further step against Russia itself. "This is yet another provocation against Russia[...] Under the guise of a North Korean threat, they want if not to close the ring around Russia, then at least to besiege it from the west and the east," Ozerov told reporters on Tuesday.
THAAD is a missile defense system designed to intercept short and medium-range ballistic missiles as they begin their descent to their targets. Developed by Lockheed Martin, THAAD missiles use infrared seeker technology to locate their targets and detonate on impact. South Korea intends to bring the system online by the end of the year, with a military official saying last month that the deployment could be completed by August. That is despite protests against the system staged by South Koreans last week, as well as a lawsuit filed against the South Korean Defense Ministry regarding the deployment.
Comment: China's state-run Global Times warned the possibility of war on the Korean peninsula was growing because of the U.S.-South Korean military drills and the North Korean missile launches. "The Chinese public is angry that Pyongyang's nuclear program has provided an excuse for Seoul to deploy THAAD."
Will China take a short-cut and reprimand trade partner N. Korea for its nuclear ambitions or stick to angry opposition to American-S. Korean-Japanese pro-active stance that most certainly has China in its sights?
Russia and China hoping to negotiate with the bellicose US of A are seriously dreaming. Don't matter whos in the whitehouse, the same policies will be implemented. A little token here or there doesn't change a thing. Like Manbij for example. They still are deploying THAAD in South Korea!
The Russian Foreign Ministry said the current deployment could reduce the situation in the Korean peninsula to a stalemate, Interfax reported. According to Victor Ozerov, who chairs Russia's Federal Defense and Security Committee, the deployment could be a further step against Russia itself. "This is yet another provocation against Russia[...] Under the guise of a North Korean threat, they want if not to close the ring around Russia, then at least to besiege it from the west and the east," Ozerov told reporters on Tuesday.Time to return the favour closer to the US. Otherwise you will be surrounded pretty soon. Talk ain't gonna get you anywhere. Force is the only language they understand.
