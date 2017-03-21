© Media Insight Project



In fact, only about two in 10 people even noticed the site where the story appeared, but about half remember who it was that shared it.

it's become more of a challenge to get their message across, as it is now being mediated along the way.

Social media users are becoming increasingly skeptical about news outlets, and now decide whether to believe a story based on whether a person they trust has shared it, not where it came from, says a landmark US study.For the experiment, the authors took a real news article about diabetes, and placed it in a simulated Facebook feed in front of 1,489 adult Americans. But while the text was the same for all participants, several things were different.For some users, clicking on the article produced a link to AP, a real news agency, for others DailyNewsReview.com, a fake website, made up for the experiment.The article also appeared on the participants' feeds as if it were shared by one of eight different people, from Oprah Winfrey to the US surgeon general. Before starting the survey, respondents were asked how much they trusted each of the eight public figures.And this had a snowball effect, with users themselves more likely to share the article, and even sign up to the source of the news story, if they had faith in its conduit.Interestingly, the results contradict what people claim themselves about their news consumption habits. In another study last year, by the Media Insight Project, which is66 percent of Facebook users said they cared about the news sources when reading an article, and only 48 percent stated that the sharer was important.The latest research also appears to show that while social media has made it easier for public figures to contact their audiences directly, for the news media, which used to simply deliver news straight into people's TV screens and morning papers,One of the reasons why people are now going by personal recommendation rather than by name of outlets - something exploited well by, for example, Donald Trump, who often shares articles from relatively niche news sources to his loyal army of followers, who then retweet them in numbers - appears to be overall skepticism about the news people see on social media.A study published by the same group last year showed that less than a quarter of social media users can say that the news they read in their feeds "can be trusted a great deal." Even on the network considered most reliable, LinkedIn, only 23 percent said that they trusted the news they saw "a lot," while Facebook was seen as the least reliable source of news, with only 12 percent of users claiming that it had a great deal of credibility.