Yet more celebrities have admitted that they believe the Earth is actually flat
Rob Waugh
Metro
Mon, 20 Mar 2017 14:53 UTC
Is it a new trend - like having a dog you can fit in your handbag?
'Shaq' joins fellow NBA star Kyrie Irving and others as he said on his podcast, 'I drive from Florida to California all the time, and it's flat to me. I do not go up and down at a 360-degree angle, and all that stuff about gravity.
'Have you looked outside Atlanta lately and seen all these buildings? You mean to tell me that China is under us? China is under us? It's not. The world is flat.'
Former WWE wrestling star AJ Styles said - in the wake of comments by Kyrie Irving - that the theory shouldn't be discounted.
Styles said, 'I'm not a 'flat-earther. I'm just saying there is some stuff about it that makes sense. I don't think you can handle it.'
NBA star Kyrie Irving said in a podcast, 'This is not even a conspiracy theory. The Earth is flat... I'm telling you, it's right in front of our faces. They lie to us.'
Other NBA players came out in support of him, with the Golden State Warriors Draymond Green saying: 'I can make a round picture with my iPhone today on the panorama camera and make it look round.
'So, I don't know. I'm not saying I think it's flat or round. I don't know but it could be.'
Scarily, the internet is full of people who believe the earth is really, genuinely flat - inspired by bonkers YouTube channels and weird e-books.
Many are not religious fundamentalists - or mad - but instead believe that we're victims of a massive conspiracy, orchestrated by NASA, to fool people into believing the Earth is round.
And celebrities believe it, too - and they're not all as eccentric as former reality star Tila Tequila (remember, the one who was kicked off Celeb Big Brother for posing in front of Auschwitz?).
Last year, rapper B.o.B. - aka Bobby Ray Simmons Jr - revealed that he thought the Earth was actually flat.
Simmons said, 'No matter how high in elevation you are...the horizon is always eye level...sorry cadets...I didn't wanna believe it either,' he wibbled.
'Don't believe what I say, research what I say. I'm going up against the greatest liars in history ... you've been tremendously deceived.'
The original Flat Earth Society fizzled out after the Soviets launched Sputnik - a satellite which reappeared at intervals and seemed to prove the Earth was round - but a new, defiant group of Flat Earthers have reappeared on the Flat Earth forums.
The forums are adamant the Earth is flat - but very emphatic about the fact that it IS NOT carried through space on the back of a giant turtle.
