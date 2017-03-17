© Google Maps
Teachers at a primary school in Sydney, Australia have been threatened with beheading and other violence from young Islamic students, prompting one of them to quit her job.

Students as young as those in Year 5, according to the Daily Telegraph, are making the violent threats and pressuring others to read the Koran at Punchbowl Public School in Sydney.

Documents given to the newspaper allege that three staff members have taken a leave of absence owing to stress, received counselling and been awarded compensation after bullying from Islamic students.

One female teacher reportedly quit her job after it got too much for her. She claims she quit after receiving death threats to her family from her year 5 and 6 students, with some saying they would behead her.

The teacher also said she made numerous complaints back in 2014 about the extraordinary behavior in the class. For example, she said, she was abused by students after she stopped them from hanging a Syrian flag in the classroom.

In another example, she claimed she was pushed into a corner by students who began marching around her chanting the Koran.

The bullying wasn't restricted to teachers. The woman also reported an incident where children bullied other students by saying that someone had "betrayed his religion" by "not going to Muslim scripture". In another incident, she said a "group of boys had stood around a girl and called her horrible names like dog".

The region's education department didn't deny any teachers received a compensation. However, they insisted they weren't aware of any instances of religious-related violence at the school.

"All NSW schools must immediately report all concerns of anti-social and extremist behavior in NSW schools to a dedicated hotline," a spokesman said.

"The Department of Education continues to work closely with law enforcement agencies on such matters. To maintain effective operations and protect the privacy of students, the department will not identify schools participating in these programs."