© Sandra Hoyn



© Sandra Hoyn



"At the beginning, it was difficult to get access to the women and customers. Some customers didn't want to be in the photographs, especially those with a rich family. But other customers didn't care at all about it. Some told me they want to "refresh their mind" inside the brothel and there is nothing wrong with it, so why should they hide?"



"Some girls hide their face and didn't want to tell their stories, others have been very open and wanted to tell about their life," she added.

© Sandra Hoyn



© Sandra Hoyn



"Most women have the dream to earn enough money in the brothel to buy their own house outside when they are old, and they want to not be dependent on men. They want to earn enough money to give their children a good school education at least. They want them to have a better future than they did," explained Hoyn.

"Many women have their 'boyfriends,' or regular customers who pay them. I know one woman who has turned down the marriage proposals of her most faithful client because she doesn't trust that he will let her keep her money. She'd rather maintain her independence as a sex worker."

© Sandra Hoyn



© Sandra Hoyn



© Sandra Hoyn



"The most vulnerable stage is when a young sex worker enters the brothel at the beginning as a bonded girl, usually from 12 to 14 years."

© Sandra Hoyn



© Sandra Hoyn



© Sandra Hoyn



© Sandra Hoyn



© Sandra Hoyn

