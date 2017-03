© Sandra Hoyn



"At the beginning, it was difficult to get access to the women and customers. Some customers didn't want to be in the photographs, especially those with a rich family. But other customers didn't care at all about it. Some told me they want to "refresh their mind" inside the brothel and there is nothing wrong with it, so why should they hide?"



"Some girls hide their face and didn't want to tell their stories, others have been very open and wanted to tell about their life," she added.

"Most women have the dream to earn enough money in the brothel to buy their own house outside when they are old, and they want to not be dependent on men. They want to earn enough money to give their children a good school education at least. They want them to have a better future than they did," explained Hoyn.

"Many women have their 'boyfriends,' or regular customers who pay them. I know one woman who has turned down the marriage proposals of her most faithful client because she doesn't trust that he will let her keep her money. She'd rather maintain her independence as a sex worker."

"The most vulnerable stage is when a young sex worker enters the brothel at the beginning as a bonded girl, usually from 12 to 14 years."

Most of the women who become sex workers come from poor families or, in some instances, are victims of trafficking. On an average day, a worker will earn between $11 and $19.

In the district of Tangail, one will find the Kandapara brothel, which is the oldest and second largest brothel in the country. The area and its purpose have existed for the last 200 years. In 2014, however, the Kandapara brothel was destroyed. As a result, many women didn't know where to go.

Recently, photojournalist Sandra Hoyn traveled to the "brothel district" and documented what life is like inside the walled city.

At that point, she is allowed to refuse customers and is able to keep her own money. Because the women are socially stigmatized outside of the brothel district, many choose to remain and continue supporting their families from afar with what is earned.

The price of the service depends on the age and beauty of each girl, as well as the quality of the rooms. A Kandapara sex worker might earn between 1000-2000 Taka ($11 - $22) daily, which equates to about 300 Taka ($3) per customer.

"The brothel is like its own microcosm, it is a city in a city."

"Officially, [sex workers] must be 18 years old."

"Some of them take steroids like Oradexon, a drug used by farmers to fatten livestock, to look older and healthier."

"Most of them have sad stories — but they are really strong. I admire that they manage their lives under these circumstances and do not give up."