A Georgia church takes a direct hit from a bolt of lightning.
A Georgia church was damaged by a bolt of lightning that was caught on camera by a neighboring business' security camera.

David Hayes, owner of Hayes Manufacturing, posted a video to Facebook showing the 3 a.m. Friday lightning strike across the street from his business at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Ellijay.

Hayes said he was shocked when he saw the lightning strike in his security footage.

"I slowed it down and finally caught it at exactly the right moment," Hayes told WXIA-TV. "Then I saw the lightning and I was like 'Oh my god, it struck the church."


The strike punched a hole in the church's roof that sent pieces of brick and other debris flying through the air. Pastor Dan Rosser estimated repairs to the roof and electrical equipment -- including phones, computers, A/V equipment, and an elevator -- will cost at least $25,000 to $30,000 to repair.

Rosser said the church has insurance to cover the cost of the repairs. He said the damage is far enough away from the church's sanctuary that the congregation will be able to hold services before repairs are completed.