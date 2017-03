Snoopers' Charter

Britain's Surveillance Camera Commissioner, Tony Porter, has called for a, warning that regulators are struggling to keep pace with the sprawling growth in CCTV technology.Porter, March 14, launched a national surveillance camera strategy for England and Wales,The strategy aims to provide direction and leadership in the surveillance camera community, to enable system operators to understand best practice and their legal obligations.He says it is his strategic vision "to ensure the public are assured that any use of surveillance camera systems in a public place helps to protect and keep them safe, while respecting the individual's right to privacy.""After a year of hard work I'm delighted to be able to launch this strategy. It's a strategy that is far reaching, touching on many areas of surveillance camera use — police and local authority, installers and manufacturers, training providers and regulators — and of course how the use of surveillance cameras impacts members of the public," Porter said.However, he said he was worried about not only the massive spread of surveillance cameras — in stores, streets, transport systems as well as body cameras — and the way the authorities pull together data from them.Porter told the UK Guardian newspaper."As smart cities move forward, these challenges are so much greater for people like myself, and members of the public need to decide whether they are still happy with this," he added.The news comes just months after the UK Government passed the Investigatory Powers Act — aka the Snoopers' Charter —"The passage of the Investigatory Powers Act is a major blow to the privacy of people in the UK and all over the world. It sets a world-leading precedent, but not one of which the Government should be proud," said Caroline Wilson Palow, General Counsel at Privacy International.she said.