Is this what parents pay $63,000 annually for tuition, room, board and fees - so their children can be ill-served and ill-taught?
Following the 2014 Obama administration Kiev coup, replacing democracy with a "democratic dictatorship" integrated by two neo-nazi parties, Harvard expressed concern about alleged "Russian aggression." Some faculty members called for US military intervention.
Not a word about US-supported putschists seizing power. Nothing about the most brazen European coup since Mussolini's 1922 march on Rome.
No explanation about a scheme orchestrated in Washington. Silence about a major crisis in Europe's heartland still ongoing. Trump inherited Obama's mess, so far not indicating clearly where he stands on Ukraine.
Harvard is at it again. It's University Library published a fake guide to "fake news, misinformation, and propaganda."
It recommends using FactCheck.org, Politifact, Snopes.com, Washington Post Fact Checker, and other self-styled fact-checkers, biased against truth-telling on all major issues, acting as censors, trashing reliable alternative sources of news, information and analysis.
It endorses sanitized content acceptable to America's deep state, abandoning support for speech, media and academic freedoms.
It recommended "tips for analyzing news sources." Ignore them. Common sense is the best guide, along with distrusting and avoiding media scoundrels.
They're paid to lie, deceive and feature fake news - what powerful interests want people to know, what's most important suppressed.
Harvard published a list of hundreds of sites it calls "bias(ed)," "conspira(torial)," "unreliable," "fake," and otherwise mislabeled.
Some I'm familiar with are reliable sources, (polar opposite of mainstream media paid to lie), including:
Activist Post
Antiwar.com
Before Its News.com
Black Agenda Report
Boiling Frogs Post
Common Dreams
Consortium News
Corbett Report
Countercurrents
CounterPunch
David Stockman Contracorner
Fort Russ
Freedoms Phoenix
Global Research
The Greanville Post
Information Clearing House
Intellihub
Intrepid Report
Lew Rockwell
Market Oracle
Mint Press News
Moon of Alabama
Naked Capitalism
Natural News
Nomi Prins
Off-Guardian
Paul Craig Roberts
Pravda.ru
Rense
Rinf
Ron Paul Institute
Ruptly TV
Russia-Insider
Sgt Report
ShadowStats
Shift Frequency
SJLendman.blogspot.com - my alma mater (Harvard) recommends avoiding my writing; new articles posted daily; featuring truth-telling on major issues
Solari
Sott.net
Comment: We consider this a compliment.
South Front
Sputnik News
Strategic Culture.org
The Anti-Media
The Duran
The Intercept
The People's Voice
The Saker
The Sleuth Journal
Third World Traveler
Voltairenet
What Really Happened
Who What Why
WikiLeaks
Zero Hedge
These and other sites Harvard's Library urges avoiding are ones readers should rely on - avoiding The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN and other fake news proliferators.
Harvard's fake guide to fake news is America's 'Index Librorum Prohibitorum'The Index Librorum Prohibitorum was a list of publications deemed heretical, anti-clerical or lascivious, and banned by the Catholic Church. ( See Grendler, Paul F. "Printing and censorship" in...