The Index Librorum Prohibitorum was a list of publications deemed heretical, anti-clerical or lascivious, and banned by the Catholic Church. ( See Grendler, Paul F. "Printing and censorship" in The Cambridge History of Renaissance Philosophy , Charles B. Schmitt, ed, Cambridge University Press, 1988, pp. 45 - 46. Quoted by Wikipedia.) Is this what parents pay $63,000 annually for tuition, room, board and fees - so their children can be ill-served and ill-taught?Following the 2014 Obama administration Kiev coup, replacing democracy with a "democratic dictatorship" integrated by two neo-nazi parties, Harvard expressed concern about alleged "Russian aggression." Some faculty members called for US military intervention.Not a word about US-supported putschists seizing power. Nothing about the most brazen European coup since Mussolini's 1922 march on Rome.No explanation about a scheme orchestrated in Washington. Silence about a major crisis in Europe's heartland still ongoing. Trump inherited Obama's mess, so far not indicating clearly where he stands on Ukraine.Harvard is at it again. It's University Library published a fake guide to "fake news, misinformation, and propaganda."It recommended "tips for analyzing news sources." Ignore them. Common sense is the best guide, along with distrusting and avoiding media scoundrels.They're paid to lie, deceive and feature fake news - what powerful interests want people to know, what's most important suppressed.Harvard published a list of hundreds of sites it calls fake news and otherwise mislabeled.Some I'm familiar with are reliable sources, (polar opposite of mainstream media paid to lie), including:21st Century WireActivist PostAntiwar.comBefore Its News.comBlack Agenda ReportBoiling Frogs PostCommon DreamsConsortium NewsCorbett ReportCountercurrentsCounterPunchDavid Stockman ContracornerFort RussFreedoms PhoenixGlobal ResearchThe Greanville PostInformation Clearing HouseIntellihubIntrepid ReportLew RockwellMarket OracleMint Press NewsMoon of AlabamaNaked CapitalismNatural NewsNomi PrinsOff-GuardianPaul Craig RobertsPravda.ruRenseRinfRon Paul InstituteRuptly TVRussia-InsiderSgt ReportShadowStatsShift Frequency SJLendman.blogspot.com - my alma mater (Harvard) recommends avoiding my writing; new articles posted daily; featuring truth-telling on major issuesSolariSouth FrontSputnik NewsStrategic Culture.orgThe Anti-MediaThe DuranThe InterceptThe People's VoiceThe SakerThe Sleuth JournalThird World TravelerVoltairenetWhat Really HappenedWho What WhyWikiLeaksZero HedgeThese and other sites Harvard's Library urges avoiding are ones readers should rely on - avoiding The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN and other fake news proliferators.