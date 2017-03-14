© Harvard
The Index Librorum Prohibitorum was a list of publications deemed heretical, anti-clerical or lascivious, and banned by the Catholic Church. ( See Grendler, Paul F. "Printing and censorship" in The Cambridge History of Renaissance Philosophy, Charles B. Schmitt, ed, Cambridge University Press, 1988, pp. 45 - 46. Quoted by Wikipedia.

Is this what parents pay $63,000 annually for tuition, room, board and fees - so their children can be ill-served and ill-taught?

Following the 2014 Obama administration Kiev coup, replacing democracy with a "democratic dictatorship" integrated by two neo-nazi parties, Harvard expressed concern about alleged "Russian aggression." Some faculty members called for US military intervention.

Not a word about US-supported putschists seizing power. Nothing about the most brazen European coup since Mussolini's 1922 march on Rome.

No explanation about a scheme orchestrated in Washington. Silence about a major crisis in Europe's heartland still ongoing. Trump inherited Obama's mess, so far not indicating clearly where he stands on Ukraine.

Harvard is at it again. It's University Library published a fake guide to "fake news, misinformation, and propaganda."

It recommends using FactCheck.org, Politifact, Snopes.com, Washington Post Fact Checker, and other self-styled fact-checkers, biased against truth-telling on all major issues, acting as censors, trashing reliable alternative sources of news, information and analysis.

It endorses sanitized content acceptable to America's deep state, abandoning support for speech, media and academic freedoms.

It recommended "tips for analyzing news sources." Ignore them. Common sense is the best guide, along with distrusting and avoiding media scoundrels.

They're paid to lie, deceive and feature fake news - what powerful interests want people to know, what's most important suppressed.

Harvard published a list of hundreds of sites it calls "bias(ed)," "conspira(torial)," "unreliable," "fake," and otherwise mislabeled.

Some I'm familiar with are reliable sources, (polar opposite of mainstream media paid to lie), including:

Index Librorum Prohibitorum
21st Century Wire

Activist Post

Antiwar.com

Before Its News.com

Black Agenda Report

Boiling Frogs Post

Common Dreams

Consortium News

Corbett Report

Countercurrents

CounterPunch

David Stockman Contracorner

Fort Russ

Freedoms Phoenix

Global Research

The Greanville Post

Information Clearing House

Intellihub

Intrepid Report

Lew Rockwell

Market Oracle

Mint Press News

Moon of Alabama

Naked Capitalism

Natural News

Nomi Prins

Off-Guardian

Paul Craig Roberts

Pravda.ru

Rense

Rinf

Ron Paul Institute

Ruptly TV

Russia-Insider

Sgt Report

ShadowStats

Shift Frequency

SJLendman.blogspot.com - my alma mater (Harvard) recommends avoiding my writing; new articles posted daily; featuring truth-telling on major issues

Solari

Sott.net


Comment: We consider this a compliment.


South Front

Sputnik News

Strategic Culture.org

The Anti-Media

The Duran

The Intercept

The People's Voice

The Saker

The Sleuth Journal

Third World Traveler

Voltairenet

What Really Happened

Who What Why

WikiLeaks

Zero Hedge

These and other sites Harvard's Library urges avoiding are ones readers should rely on - avoiding The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN and other fake news proliferators.