© Today Online

The dramatic impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-hye creates anThe sudden change in political fortunes could see the return of an erstwhileOpponents of the pro-US and rightwing Park are riding high on theat the ruling conservative party (known as the Liberal party). For several months, public protests had demanded Park's ouster due toinvolving big business andby unelected family friends of the president.The leftwing opposition, the Democratic party, is now propelled by this popular surge against the ruling administration. A return to political office for the Democrats would also entailThis surprise development comes amid a renewed round of grim military tensions on the Korean Peninsula.This week, within days of thein South Korea, followed by both China and Russia decrying the danger of a new arms race, then President Park was unceremoniously kicked out of office. The 65-year-oldover corruption charges after the country's Constitutional Court this week ruled that an earlier parliamentary vote calling for her impeachment should be upheld. Park's impeachment - the first time a South Korean leader has been legally forced out of office - has paved the way forRecent polls show thatwould easily win the next election. The human rights lawyer has a respected background in progressive, leftwing politics. He was formerly involved in student protests during the 1970s against the then US-backed military dictatorships that previously ruled South Korea before the advent of electoral politics. Ironically, one of the most ruthless dictators back then was Park Chung-hee (1963-79), father of the ousted president.The 64-year-old Moon Jae-in has long been anIn particular, he has tapped into the recentThus the forthcoming presidential election in South Korea, to be held by May 9 at the latest, is shaping up to bePopular anger against Park and her ruling party - which has seen millions of protesters holding candlelit vigils in the South Korean capital Seoul for months - is partly based on perceivedlike Samsung, Hyundai and other industrial conglomerates, known as Chaebols. But the popular anger is also bound up with what is perceived as a- a subordination that is viewed as not serving the interests of ordinary Korean citizens.Since last year, Washington has been pushing ahead with the installation of its THAAD missile system in South Korea. Park and her conservative government have been all too willing to accommodate the American plans. However, public opposition to THAAD has grown in line with widespread disdain for the government's policies of pandering to big business.Washington and its South Korean allies argue that theAdmittedly, the communist North Korean government of Kim Jung-un has carried out a series of nuclear and ballistic missile tests which have unnerved the region, especially American allies South Korea and Japan. Last week, Pyongyang test fired four ballistic missiles, three of which landed about 200 kilometers off Japan's west coast.The vicious cycle of Korean tensions is a complicated conundrum, fraught withNorth Korea argues that since the end of the Korean War (1950-53),- a war which saw millions of Koreans killed in American saturation bombing. The conflict was never definitively ended with an armistice in 1953, and the US and its South Korean client regimes have for decades been carrying outin the region, which North Korea says are a veiled threat of eventual invasion.last week deplored the surge in latest tensions. Both Beijing and Moscow have long voiced opposition to deployment of the American THAAD missiles. With fair reason, China and Russia point out thatbecause theas well as North Korea. The American move is therefore arguably fueling a new arms race, as Moscow warned this week.Notably, China's foreign minister Wang Yi likened the renewed military tensions to a collision course between two oncoming trains.Washington has since said that it is- components of which began arriving in South Korea this week - regardless of the impeachment scandal dogging former President Park and her ruling party. Pentagon spokesman Captain Jeff Davis said at the weekend: "Leaders change over time, that's not new". But such a high-handed attitude from Washington is likely toeven more.Is it Korean citizens, or Americans behaving like overlords with Korean vassals in tow?An increasing majority of Korean citizens see that theon the peninsula are in large partby US foreign policy. Koreans, like many Japanese as well, view the American long-held military presence in their countries as a form ofWhile Washington claims it is offering "protection", many ordinary citizens instead see the policy as nothing more than a "protection racket", whereby thefor maintaining inordinate military forces in the region.The recurring tensions in the Korean Peninsula represent, for many people of the region, anof eventual catastrophic war.China has responded furiously to the American missiles withnewly imposed on South Korea. China is South Korea's biggest market, with some quarter of its exports going there. Major South Korean firms like Samsung, LG, Hyundai and Lotte, are dependent on China's vast consumer market. They, in turn, are theSo, the economic pain will be severe for South Korean citizens if relations with China deteriorate further. And that is another crucial factor in why South Koreans are irate at Washington and its Korean acolytes stirring up tensions in the region. Livelihoods are already being destroyed, even if a full-on war does not explode.The bizarre scandal of disgraced former President Park Geun-hye - involving millions of dollars in bribes from the Chaebols being pocketed by her cult-like friends - comes at an opportune time. The election of leftwing leader Moon Jae-in would throw a popular spanner in the works against the US-led arms race in the region.involving dialogue and demilitarization would be a welcome break-out from the gloomy cycle of tensions and the ineluctable slide to war. Such an alternative outcome would be beneficial not just for North and South Korea, but forWhy the Sunshine Policy fell out of favor in the past was largely due to Washington's policy of aggression towards North Korea.Current opposition leader Moon Jae-in was a leading - albeit much younger - figure back then. The policy producedThat ramped-up belligerence from Washington had the toxic effect of throwing the nascent cordial relations between Pyongyang and Seoul into disarray. The pro-US conservative party took over in 2008 and has ruled ever since, typically espousing a markedly hostile line towards North Korea.Nevertheless, Korea's political horizon appears now to be shifting, with the re-emergence of the progressive leftwing led by Moon Jae-in and the possible revival of the Sunshine Policy for regional dialogue. There is a palpable sense here that Koreans, like the rest of the world, have gained a newThat new political awareness among Koreans, as with other nations around the world,