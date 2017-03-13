We were very pleased to read in today's Telegraph that GCHQ spies have warned British political parties of the threat CIA hackers pose to democracy:
As the Telegraph reports:
Seminars will be held to educate politicians on the threat from the Kremlin after its spies were accused of carrying out cyber-attacks to tamper with US and German elections.You have to tip your proverbial hat to the Brits. They know how to delicately tip-toe around sticky situations.
Ciaran Martin, chief executive of GCHQ's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), has written to leaders of all the main political parties to offer advice on how to withstand attacks, according to The Sunday Times.
In the letter, he said: "You will be aware of the coverage of events in the United States, Germany and elsewhere reminding us of the potential for hostile action against the UK political system.
"This is not just about the network security of political parties' own systems. Attacks against our democratic processes go beyond this and can include attacks on parliament, constituency offices, think tanks and pressure groups and individuals' email accounts."
We're glad that the British are taking precautions to protect their democracy against CIA meddling, and wish them well.
Brits prepare for 'Russian cyber attacks' - but what about CIA snooping?The Brits find a very diplomatic way of warning their political parties about CIA snooping We were very pleased to read in today's Telegraph that GCHQ spies have warned British political parties...