Comment: Though the following was published last November, it serves as a useful indication of the caliber of government insiders who support Trump and would like to see the Clinton/Obama cabal served with justice.
Dr. Steve Pieczenik, MD, PhD, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State under Henry Kissinger and so much more, is a VERY legit sounding individual who claims to be deeply and actively tied to the intelligence community.
Pieczenik was Deputy Assistant Secretary of State under Henry Kissinger, Cyrus Vance and James Baker.[3] His expertise includes foreign policy, international crisis management and psychological warfare.[7] He served the presidential administrations of Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush in the capacity of deputy assistant secretary.[8]Pieczenik has a message for all of us. For the purposes of painting the most accurate picture, he also believes 9/11 was an inside job, and that the killing of Bin Laden was a hoax. Anyone who shared these opinions has been ridiculed ad nauseam, however recent revelations have blurred the lines between conspiracy theory and reality. Most of us have been performing dizzying mental gymnastics through the the shock and awe of bombshells that have blown the lid off what we thought we knew about government, so perhaps revisiting old "conspiracy theories" is worth consideration.
These videos are the first two in a series from Pieczenik today detailing exactly what in the hell is going on with the Clintons, the FBI, and Julian Assange.
In his second video, Pieczenik details Epstein's pedophilia ring involving both Bill and Hillary.
