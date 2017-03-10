Puppet Masters
Dr. Steve Pieczenik: The Game Changing Implications of Vault 7 and the Destruction of the CIA
Wed, 08 Mar 2017 13:07 UTC
Wed, 08 Mar 2017 13:07 UTC
Dr. Steve Pieczenik is a legend. For those of you who don't know - he's the guy Tom Clancy based Jack Ryan on. He's served 5 U.S. Presidents (Nixon, Ford, Carter, Reagan and the 1st Bush) and was co-founder of Delta Force. Pieczenik served as former Dep. Sec of State under Kissinger, Vance and Baker - and was instrumental in negotiating the 1978 Camp David Accords. He holds degrees from Cornell, M.I.T. and Harvard, and as a CIA expert in psychological warfare, he was the first psychiatrist ever to receive a PhD focusing on international relations. Steve can probably crush your larynx with his mind.
Shortly before the election, Pieczenik released a series of YouTube videos explaining just what in the hell was going on with all of the Wikileaks revelations - which, as he revealed, were part of a "counter-coup" by patriotic elements within the intelligence community - assisted by Julian Assange, to wrestle control out of the hands of the globalists by exposing Hillary Clinton and the deep-state apparatus she represented.
If you haven't seen the original clips - check them out.
Last night, Pieczenik appeared on Infowars to discuss #Vault7, the counter-coup, Edward Snowden, Currencies, Steve Mnuchin the death of the DNC, and where we go from here. The entire interview is almost 50 minutes long, however here are some select clips (or scroll down for the entire thing):
The implications of Vault7, technology overreach, and the fact that the NSA has a mandate for cyber-command and cyber-warfare. The CIA never did, and it has committed "crimes against the state"
Dr. Pieczenik elaborates on why he was used as a mouthpiece by the good guys, as well as their mandate:
Second American Revolution, Snowden:
CIA a "Stupid, self-destructive entity" which has left a "legacy of ashes"
Structural problems in the EU - eventual dissolution, currency fluctuations - NWO does not exist anymore, Soros irrelevant, China technically insolvent:
Don't want to eliminate enemies - instead, the goal is to discredit them. No violence. Trump has brought in Mnuchin to realign US Dollar with rest of the world to boost exports.
This is the third counter coup. CIA will be cleaned out - gives thanks Rand and Ron Paul for trying to clean out NeoCons:
We've won - but we need to have humility. Oh, and the left "is already in the cemetery. All we've got [to do] is put flowers on their graves and walk away"
ENTIRE INTERVIEW:
You have been briefed.
