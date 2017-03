This is as close to a real life spy novel as you're going to get...Dr. Steve Pieczenik is a legend. For those of you who don't know - he's the guy Tom Clancy based Jack Ryan on. He's served 5 U.S. Presidents (Nixon, Ford, Carter, Reagan and the 1st Bush) and was co-founder of Delta Force. Pieczenik served as former Dep. Sec of State under Kissinger, Vance and Baker - and was instrumental in negotiating the 1978 Camp David Accords . Steve can probably crush your larynx with his mind.Shortly before the election, Pieczenik released a series of YouTube videos explaining just what in the hell was going on with all of the- assisted by Julian Assange, to wrestle control out of the hands of the globalists by exposing Hillary Clinton and the deep-state apparatus she represented.If you haven't seen the original clips - check them out Last night, Pieczenik appeared on Infowars to discuss #Vault7, the counter-coup, Edward Snowden, Currencies, Steve Mnuchin the death of the DNC, and where we go from here. The entire interview is almost 50 minutes long, however here are some select clips (or scroll down for the entire thing):You have been briefed.